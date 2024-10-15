Indoor Active Brands Announces New Leadership Hires and Promotions

Family Entertainment Platform Company Names Sean Naughton to Chief Financial Officer and Promotes Jessica McDonald to Vice President of Marketing of Altitude Trampoline Park

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Naughton as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the promotion of Jessica McDonald to Vice President of Marketing at Altitude Trampoline Park. These leadership changes reflect the company's commitment to strategic growth and development within the family entertainment industry.

Prior to joining Indoor Active Brands, Naughton served as Vice President of Strategy and Financial Planning Analysis at CEC Entertainment, where he honed his expertise in financial forecasting, budgeting, competitive analysis, and performance metrics. As CFO of Indoor Active Brands, Naughton will lead the company's financial strategy, focusing on protecting stakeholder investments while driving sustainable growth and expansion.

"Working in the family entertainment industry has always been a rewarding experience, bringing joy to both kids and families," said Naughton. "At Indoor Active Brands, my focus is on driving growth for both Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. I'm excited to expand Altitude's footprint while helping The Pickle Pad achieve the same level of success."

In addition to Naughton's appointment, Jessica McDonald has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing at Altitude Trampoline Park. Since joining the brand in October 2021, McDonald has played a crucial role in shaping its marketing strategy across various digital and traditional media platforms, including TikTok, Reels, and LinkedIn. Her leadership has driven key initiatives such as membership programs, birthday parties, gift card sales, and product development, all of which have contributed to the brand's revenue growth.

"Jessica has been a vital part of our success at Altitude, and we wouldn't be where we are today without her contributions. It's always rewarding to promote from within, and we're thrilled to recognize Jessica's hard work with this well-deserved promotion," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Indoor Active Brands. "As Altitude continues to grow and we ramp up efforts with The Pickle Pad, we're focused on building a leadership team that can support our vision. With Sean's financial expertise and Jessica's marketing acumen, we are well-positioned for success."

Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees. Its portfolio includes Altitude Trampoline Park, a leading family entertainment destination, and its newest venture, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant, bar, and yard games for all ages.

Altitude Trampoline Park is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Las Vegas, NV, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Mike Stout at [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com .

The Pickle Pad is also seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. specifically in the Southeast and Midwest regions. To learn more about franchise opportunities, contact Robert Morris, Vice President of Development, at [email protected] or visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/franchise/.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting-edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand offers children's birthday party packages and special events, providing two hours of unlimited jump time and access to all of Altitude's attractions, including trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more. Altitude's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program allows children unlimited access to the brand's attractions for a fixed price, offering a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2024. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

About The Pickle Pad:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location also offers Crave Social Eatery, a full-service, chef-inspired restaurant where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. The space is welcoming and offers something for everyone and any athletic level. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information about The Pickle Pad visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/.

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit www.indooractivebrands.com.

