Indoor Air Innovation Leader Madison Air Acquires AcoustiFLO, Pioneering Fan and Acoustic Technology Company

AcoustiFLO Joins Madison Air's Air Handling Group (AHG), Creating Efficiencies Across Portfolio That Includes Nortek Air Solutions, UV Resources and Specified Air

OKARCHE, Okla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air quality leader Madison Air today announced the successful acquisition of AcoustiFLO, LTD., a pioneering company in aerodynamic efficiency and acoustic performance for the air handling industry.

AcoustiFLO has provided technologically advanced fan assemblies for the semi-conductor industry and other advanced manufacturing, hospitals, high-rise office buildings and educational facilities worldwide for over 25 years. AcoustiFLO products are AMCA certified for efficiency and acoustics and are used extensively on projects requiring LEED certification.

"This acquisition was developed to strengthen our customer value proposition and reinforce our commitment to delivering custom air handling solutions that lead the industry in sound and performance," said Jill Wyant, Madison Air CEO. "AcoustiFLO's track record of breakthrough innovation, engineering excellence and the ability to adapt to changing market opportunities and evolving customer needs is very much aligned with Madison Air and our companies."

AcoustiFLO's performance-engineered plenum fan was created to be the quietest and most energy-efficient fan on the market. The company's groundbreaking fan and acoustic technology was designed for integration into air handling platforms. The acquisition will enable improved sound and energy performance and other design advantages to be scaled across the Madison Air portfolio.

AcoustiFLO will report to Madison Air's Air Handling Group (AHG), which also includes Nortek Air Solutions (NAS), UV Resources and Specified Air. AcoustiFLO's groundbreaking fan and acoustic technology will be integrated into the portfolio's air handling platforms, including its FANWALL TECHNOLOGY® offerings, to optimize sound and energy efficiency performance.

About AcoustiFLO:

AcoustiFLO provides the HVAC and ventilation industry with superior technology in aerodynamic efficiency and acoustic performance. Their products are applied in factory-built, custom air handlers and field erected air-handling systems. All AcoustiFLO products are AMCA certified for efficiency and acoustics and are used extensively on projects requiring LEED certification.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Aurora, CO, AcoustiFLO has provided technologically advanced fan assemblies for the semi-conductor industry, high-rise office buildings, hospitals and educational facilities world-wide for over 25 years. We encourage you to learn more about AcoustiFLO at: www.acoustiflo.com.

About Madison Air

Madison Air, one of the world's leading privately held companies, combines the innovation and nimble, responsive service of a startup with the sophistication and scale of a multi-billion dollar enterprise. Madison Air's best-in-class portfolio of innovative brands make the world safer, healthier and more productive through the power of better air. Our purpose is rooted in the belief that whether it's protecting valuable data or equipment, optimizing crop quality and yield, or improving the productivity, health and retention of your workers, there's a direct correlation between air and outcomes. Please visit us at www.madisonair.com.

SOURCE Madison Air