Indoor Air Quality Advice for Asthma Awareness Month

"Oak, birch and maple tree pollen are particularly prevalent during spring season in Philly, and unfortunately they are frequently the source of misery for many homeowners with allergies and asthma," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "During the high pollen counts of May, it's important that residents take action to keep it from invading their homes."

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning recommends whole-home air cleaners and ultraviolet light systems as an answer to potential asthma triggers for the following reasons:

Whole-Home Air Cleaners – Every air conditioning system utilizes filters to keep dust from getting to the unit and affecting its operation, but these filters are not designed to catch many of the smaller particles in the air such as pollen and pet dander. Unfortunately, these particles are the most troublesome and can continue to cycle through the home unless they are captured and removed. Adding an air cleaner to the system can filter out these smaller particles that are often triggers to those suffering from asthma and bad allergies.

Ultraviolet Lamps – Over time, particles that make it past the return filter can collect inside the cooling unit, particularly around the coils. They can settle in small pockets of moisture inside the system, creating breeding grounds for mold and bacteria. This in turn can be introduced to the air inside the home's living spaces and create air quality concerns, especially for those with chronic asthma. Ultraviolet lamps can be installed inside the air conditioning system that actually kill mold and bacteria and prevent it from flourishing. One type will continuously sanitize the area around the coils, and another type can be installed that will sanitize the air as it moves through the unit back out into the home, neutralizing germs in the process.

"We always recommend scheduling routine HVAC maintenance and regularly changing air filters, but when homeowners suffer from asthma or severe allergies, sometimes that's not enough," Giannone said. "Fortunately, whole-home air cleaners and ultraviolet sanitization can provide the solutions these homeowners need to help enhance their quality of life and keep their home a sanctuary from allergens."

