Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Solution Market to Grow by USD 12.4 Billion (2023-2028), Report on AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global indoor air quality (IAQ) solution market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.4 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global indoor air quality (IAQ) solution market 2024-2028

Product 1.1 Equipment

1.2 Services Type 2.1 Fixed

2.2 Portable Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Indoor air quality is a critical factor influencing the health and well-being of people. To ensure optimal indoor air quality (IAQ), it's essential to regularly test for allergens, radon, CO2 emissions, gases like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from electronic devices. Indoor air quality solutions include air monitor sensors, air purifiers, and humidifiers. The global market for indoor air quality solutions is growing rapidly due to the demand for smart and affordable air monitoring sensors. Vendors are launching innovative and smart indoor air quality solutions, such as Honeywell's new range of air purifiers with UV LED, ionizer, and humidifier functionalities. Climate Care offers indoor air quality systems that eliminate up to 99.3% of contaminants. Indoor pollution sources include asbestos, biological pollutants, air fresheners, formaldehyde/pressed wood products, and CO emissions. To address indoor pollution, establishments should invest in air pollution monitoring kits and equipment that effectively control air pollution levels. Companies like Carrier and TSI offer a range of air quality monitoring equipment and solutions, including air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, ventilators, CO alarms, and UV air purifiers. TSI's precision air quality instruments and air quality monitoring solutions enable real-time air quality measurements. The availability of a wide range of innovative indoor air quality equipment is driving market growth.

Analyst Review

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions refer to technologies and systems designed to improve the air quality within and around buildings. IAQ issues can arise from various pollutant types, including Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), chemical, physical, and biological pollutants. HVAC systems, HEPA filters, UVGI, IAQ management systems, and building automation are essential solutions for mitigating indoor air pollution. LEED and WELL Building Standards promote IAQ as a critical component of sustainable building design. IAQM, air pollution monitoring, and portable indoor monitors help identify pollutant sources and levels. Public-private funding and air quality regulations drive the market for IAQ solutions. Other solutions include air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, ultraviolet (UV) lamps, carbon monoxide alarms, and particulate matter (PM) sensors. Ozone generators, while once popular, have been largely replaced due to health concerns. Regulations and industry best practices continue to evolve, ensuring a dynamic and innovative IAQ solutions market.

Market Overview

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions encompass various technologies and systems designed to maintain and improve the air quality within buildings. These solutions include HVAC systems, HEPA filters, IAQ management systems, building automation, and LEED, WELL Building Standards, and IAQM certification. Air pollution monitoring is crucial, with options ranging from stationary monitors to portable indoor monitors. Pollutants can be chemical, physical, or biological, affecting diverse sectors like government buildings, industrial establishments, private and commercial establishments, and residential buildings. Solutions include air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, ultraviolet (UV) lamps, carbon monoxide alarms, and air quality sensors. Regulations, such as Particulate Matter (PM) standards, guide the implementation of these solutions. Other IAQ solutions include air quality regulations, pollutant type-specific equipment, and services. Industries like oil and gas, coal and mining, chemical, power and energy, general manufacturing, schools and universities, hospitality, retail, office buildings, hotels and restaurants, and long-term care communities all benefit from these IAQ solutions.

