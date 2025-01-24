Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Solutions Market to Grow by USD 13.9 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by New Product Launches, Report Highlights AI Impact on Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global indoor air quality (IAQ) solution market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.9 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. New air quality product launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances in indoor air quality solutions. However, high competition among market vendors poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., ClimateCare, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ferguson plc, Germguard Technologies M Sdn. Bhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perfect Pollucon Services, Sensirion AG, SGS SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and UL Solutions Inc..

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Solution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 13.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, UK, Japan, Brazil, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and France Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., ClimateCare, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ferguson plc, Germguard Technologies M Sdn. Bhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perfect Pollucon Services, Sensirion AG, SGS SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and UL Solutions Inc.

Market Driver

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions have gained significant attention in various sectors due to growing concerns over indoor pollution. HVAC systems with HEPA filters and IAQ management systems are popular solutions. Building automation and LEED, WELL Building Standards, and IAQM are driving demand. Air pollution monitoring tools like indoor monitors, portable monitors, and sensors measure pollutant types such as chemical, physical, and biological pollutants. Public-private funding and government initiatives are boosting the market. IAQ solutions include air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, UV lamps, carbon monoxide alarms, and more. Applications span from government buildings and industrial establishments to commercial and residential buildings. Air quality regulations drive demand in sectors like oil and gas, coal and mining, power and energy, general manufacturing, schools and universities, hospitality, retail, office buildings, hotels and restaurants, and long-term care communities. New equipment, service, and maintenance are key areas for growth.

Indoor air quality (IAQ) has emerged as a significant concern due to the increasing time spent indoors and rising indoor pollution levels, which are now double that of outdoor air. According to recent statistics, approximately 90% of the global population spends most of their time indoors. This trend is driving the demand for IAQ solutions in various industries, including homes, schools, offices, and factories. Advancements in technology, such as IoT-based monitoring systems and cyber-physical systems for real-time IAQ monitoring, along with advanced sensor networks, are promoting the installation of IAQ systems across applications. Furthermore, the manufacturing industry and power plants are adopting Industry 4.0-related IAQ solutions to prioritize employee health. Additionally, there is a growing demand for portable IAQ monitors in the market as people seek to monitor and maintain healthy indoor environments in their homes and workplaces. These devices provide real-time data on air quality, enabling users to take necessary actions to improve IAQ and protect their health. Overall, the IAQ solution market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Market Challenges

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) is a significant concern for various establishments, including government buildings, industrial sites, commercial spaces, and residential buildings. HVAC systems, a common source of IAQ issues, require regular maintenance and upgrades to HEPA filters and IAQ management systems. Building automation and LEED, WELL Building Standards, and IAQM certification can help improve IAQ. Indoor monitors, including portable ones, are essential tools for detecting pollutants like chemical, physical, and biological pollutants. Public-private funding and government regulations are driving the market for IAQ solutions, including air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, and UV lamps. Air quality sensors, PM measurement, and CO alarms are also crucial components. The market for IAQ solutions is vast and diverse, encompassing sectors like oil and gas, coal and mining, power and energy, general manufacturing, schools and universities, hospitality, retail, office buildings, hotels and restaurants, long-term care communities, and residential spaces like private homes and apartments. New equipment, service, and maintenance are ongoing needs for this market.

The Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solution market faces intense competition due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. This fragmented vendor landscape poses challenges for global players looking to maintain their market position. Local vendors offer affordable indoor air quality solutions and equipment, including air filters, air purifiers, and humidifiers, forcing global vendors to match their pricing. This competition negatively impacts the market growth for indoor air quality solutions, equipment, and services.

Segment Overview

This indoor air quality (IAQ) solution market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Equipment

1.2 Services Type 2.1 Fixed

2.2 Portable Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Pollutant Type

1.1 Equipment- Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a critical factor influencing the health and well-being of people. To maintain optimal IAQ levels, it's essential to regularly test indoor environments for allergens, radon, CO2 emissions, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from electronic devices. Indoor air quality solutions encompass air monitor sensors, air purifiers, and humidifiers. The global IAQ solution market by equipment is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for smart and cost-effective air monitoring sensors. Vendors focus on providing equipment that eliminates maximum contaminants, such as Honeywell's new range of air purifiers with UV LED, ionizer, and humidifier functionalities. Indoor pollution sources include asbestos, biological pollutants, air fresheners, formaldehyde/pressed wood products, and CO emissions. To address this, establishments should invest in air pollution monitoring kits and other equipment. Companies like Carrier Global Corp. And TSI offer a range of air quality monitoring equipment and solutions, ensuring complete air quality management. Carrier's offerings include air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and ventilators, along with CO alarms and UV air purifiers. TSI's precision air quality instruments enable real-time air quality measurements, such as the DustTrak aerosol monitors providing PM measurements and temperature data logs. The availability of innovative indoor air quality equipment continues to fuel market growth in the equipment segment.

Research Analysis

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions refer to technologies and systems designed to improve the air quality within and around buildings. These solutions address various pollutants, including Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Chemical, Physical, and Biological pollutants. HVAC systems, HEPA filters, UVGI, IAQ management systems, building automation, and LEED, WELL Building Standards, and IAQM are integral to maintaining good IAQ. Air pollution monitoring tools like portable indoor monitors help detect pollutant types, such as VOCs, PM, and CO. Public-private funding and air quality regulations drive the market's growth. Solutions include air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, ultraviolet (UV) lamps, carbon monoxide alarms, and ozone generators. IAQ is crucial for maintaining a healthy indoor environment and reducing health risks.

Market Research Overview

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions encompass a range of technologies and systems designed to improve and maintain healthy indoor environments. HVAC systems, including HEPA filters, play a crucial role in circulating and filtering air. IAQ management systems and building automation optimize temperature, humidity, and ventilation for optimal IAQ. LEED and WELL Building Standards set guidelines for IAQ, while IAQM monitors and assesses indoor air quality. Air pollution monitoring tools, including indoor monitors and portable monitors, detect pollutant types such as chemical, physical, and biological pollutants. Public-private funding and government regulations drive the market for IAQ solutions in various sectors, including government buildings, industrial establishments, commercial establishments, residential buildings, and others. Air purifiers, humidifiers, ventilation systems, air filters, dehumidifiers, UV lamps, carbon monoxide alarms, and new equipment are among the solutions available for residential and commercial applications. Air quality sensors measure Particulate Matter (PM) levels, while Ozone generators and air quality regulations ensure compliance with safety standards. Industries such as oil and gas, coal and mining, chemical, power and energy, general manufacturing, schools and universities, hospitality, retail, office buildings, hotels and restaurants, and long-term care communities all benefit from IAQ solutions.

