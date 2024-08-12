Indoor Air Quality Meters Market size is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2024-2028, Increased health concerns boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global indoor air quality meters market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Increased health concerns is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased adoption of green buildings. However, lack of awareness regarding indoor air pollution poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Airthings ASA, Amphenol Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Kanomax USA Inc., NETATMO SAS, Netronix Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, PPM Technology Ltd., RTX Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TSI Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global indoor air quality meters market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2256.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and South Korea Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Airthings ASA, Amphenol Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Kanomax USA Inc., NETATMO SAS, Netronix Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, PPM Technology Ltd., RTX Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TSI Inc.

Market Driver

The global indoor air quality meters market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of green buildings. Indoor air quality is essential for the health, comfort, and productivity of building occupants. Various countries have regulations to monitor local air pollution. Green building technologies, including air quality monitoring, ventilation management, humidity control, and indoor dust and gas level management, are driving market growth. Green buildings, designed with efficient use of resources, are recognized as sustainable and high-performance structures. Green design and construction methodology, such as The Green Globes system, assesses and rates commercial buildings for eco-friendly design. The demand for LEED-certified buildings is also driving the adoption of green methodology in residential and commercial construction.

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) meters market is witnessing significant growth due to rising concerns over indoor air pollution and its health impacts. Air pollution, particularly in urban areas, is a major concern, leading to increased public awareness and funding from both public and private sectors. Monitoring stations and advanced Air Quality Management Systems (AQMS) using nanotechnology and chemical sensors are being adopted by government agencies and academic institutes. Industries like petrochemical and power generation are investing in IAQ monitors for employee safety. Smart city authorities are integrating IAQ monitors into their infrastructure for real-time data management. Homeowners are also investing in wireless IAQ monitors for temperature, humidity, ventilation, and pollutants like particulate matter (PM), carbon dioxide (CO2), and allergens. Trends include multi-parameter monitors, wearable monitors, and IoT integration. Pollution levels from industrialization and temperature, humidity, and pollution variations are driving the demand for IAQ monitors. Health impacts such as respiratory diseases, allergies, and asthma are increasing the importance of IAQ monitoring. Smart home systems and smart building technologies are also integrating IAQ monitors for better indoor air management.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) meters market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing concerns over indoor air pollution and its health impacts. Key industries like power generation plants and smart city authorities are investing in IAQ monitoring solutions to ensure worker safety and public health. Homeowner end users are also adopting IAQ monitors to protect against allergens, respiratory diseases, and asthma. IAQ challenges include monitoring temperature, humidity, ventilation, particulate matter (PM), carbon dioxide (CO2), and contaminants. Multi-parameter monitors and wireless IAQ monitors are popular solutions. Industrialization and IoT integration are driving innovation in sensor technologies, data analytics, and smart building technologies to address air quality variations. Temperature, humidity, and ventilation are crucial factors, while allergens, pollutants, and pollution levels are major concerns. Health impacts include respiratory diseases, allergies, and asthma. Smart home systems are integrating IAQ monitoring to enhance user comfort and wellbeing.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This indoor air quality meters market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fixed

1.2 Portable End-user 2.1 Government

2.2 Commercial and residential

2.3 Energy and pharmaceuticals

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fixed- Indoor air quality regulations are still incomplete and fragmented, with regulatory bodies like OSHA addressing the issue and promoting awareness of health concerns arising from poor air quality. The construction of numerous buildings over the past few decades has resulted in a space crunch, leading to poor indoor air quality due to limited cross-ventilation and high moisture content. Indoor air quality meters play a crucial role in detecting pollutant levels, with Corvus' wall-mountable devices offering wireless communication capabilities and the ability to monitor multiple parameters. PPM Technology's touchscreen indoor air quality profile monitors enable real-time monitoring of multiple meters and offer features like graphical data viewing, scheduling, reporting, and alarm notifications, making building management more efficient. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), humidity, temperature, CO₂/CO levels, and particulates are common indoor air quality parameters measured by air quality meters. The reduced cost of measurement devices and sensors has expanded their usage beyond commercial spaces to green buildings and residential areas, driving the global air quality meters market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The Global Air Quality Monitor Market is experiencing rapid growth due to rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations. These devices are essential for monitoring pollution levels and ensuring public health safety. The market is segmented by product type, pollutant, end-user, and region. Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, and Teledyne Technologies. North America and Europe dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for significant growth. Increasing urbanization and industrial activities, particularly in China and India, are major drivers for the market's expansion.

Research Analysis

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) metering market refers to the growing demand for devices and systems that measure and monitor indoor air pollution levels. With increasing public awareness and funding from both public and private sectors, the market for IAQ meters is expanding. Monitoring stations and advanced Air Quality Management Systems (AQMS) are being deployed in various sectors, including academic institutes and government agencies, to study and mitigate outdoor air pollution. Nanotechnology is playing a crucial role in developing sensitive chemical sensors for detecting pollutants such as particulate matter (PM), temperature, and humidity. IAQ meters come in various forms, including indoor monitors, wearable monitors, and fixed IAQ monitors, catering to residential, industrial, and commercial categories. The petrochemical industry is a significant contributor to indoor air pollution, driving the demand for IAQ meters in this sector. Multi-parameter monitors and wireless IAQ monitors are gaining popularity due to their ease of use and real-time data management capabilities. Homeowner end-users are also investing in IAQ meters to ensure a healthy living environment for their families.

Market Research Overview

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) meters market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing public awareness and funding from both public and private sectors. Air pollution, a major outdoor concern, is also a significant indoor issue leading to health impacts such as respiratory diseases, allergies, and asthma. IAQ meters monitor pollutants like particulate matter (PM), temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide (CO2), and allergens. Advanced Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) systems use nanotechnology, chemical sensors, and multi-parameter monitors for accurate readings. IAQ meters come in various forms including indoor monitors, wearable monitors, and wireless or fixed systems. Industrialization, IoT integration, and smart building technologies are driving the market's growth. Government agencies, academic institutes, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, smart city authorities, and homeowner end-users are key consumers. Temperature, humidity, ventilation, and pollution levels vary greatly, requiring data management and analytics for effective IAQ monitoring. Sunscreen and smart home systems are emerging trends in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fixed



Portable

End-user

Government



Commercial And Residential



Energy And Pharmaceuticals



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio