Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Size to Grow by USD 1.60 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The increased health concerns are notably driving the indoor air quality meters market growth. Poor indoor air quality has various chronics issues including chronic respiratory diseases, lung cancer, and strokes. Such health problems have become more common in the emerging economies targetting children and old people as they are the most vulnerable. Therefore, it becomes crucial to maintain the quality of indoor air so as not to pose any threat to individuals' health, which, in turn, has resulted in the growth of indoor air quality meters market size during the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of government regulations and projects coupled with growing environmental pollution will further accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The lack of awareness regarding indoor air pollution will hamper the indoor air quality meters market growth during the forecast period. Vendors in the global indoor air quality meters market need to spread awareness among the public and take effective measures regarding the hazards of indoor air pollution. In addition, individuals in the emerging economies are unaware of the harmful effects of poor indoor air quality. This can further lead to a hindrance to the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as high competition and lack of universal regulations on indoor air quality are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

The indoor air quality meters market report is segmented by product (fixed and portable) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The fixed indoor air quality meters market segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to lead the market share during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are offering products to cater to the evolving demands of the consumers.

In terms of geography, APAC will contribute 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Rising pollution in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia and the subsequent increase in demand for indoor air quality products contribute to the market growth. Countries such as China, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia are some of the major contributors to the indoor air quality meters market in APAC. The advent of technologically advanced indoor air quality solutions and the growing presence of global companies in the region are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fluke Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TSI Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

