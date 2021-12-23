Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Size to grow by USD 1.60 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the Increased Health Concerns as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The indoor air quality meters market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on delivering effective, innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly products to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Established players are offering effective, innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly products. For instance, Carrier's Infinity system customizes and controls humidity, ventilation, and temperature; and is capable of monitoring the requirement for battery servicing and other services. In August 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. partnered with ChromSword to deliver rapid automated high-performance liquid chromatography.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the indoor air quality meters market in 2020. The region is among the early users of modern technologies in the field of air quality equipment. The variety of pollutants in the region is one of the major factors stimulating the growth of the market. The presence of regulations and regulatory bodies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is also driving the growth of the market.

On the other hand, APAC will continue to contribute the highest growth of 31% during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for indoor air quality meters in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising pollution in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia and the subsequent increase in demand for indoor air quality products contribute to the market growth. The growth of the region can be attributed to the advent of technologically advanced indoor air quality solutions and the growing presence of global companies. Countries such as China, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia are some of the major contributors to the indoor air quality meters market in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis

The fixed product segment held the largest indoor air quality meters market share in 2020 and will continue to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. The fixed or wall-mounted monitors are compatible with a wide range of gas sensor heads. There are certain meters that are able to detect the presence of more than one pollutant. Also, if a particular type of gas is to be measured, it can be executed by changing the sensor head in the monitor. Each head measures one gaseous pollutant, so these sensor heads can be exchanged with others in case a different gas pollutant is to be measured.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased health concerns are one of the prominent drivers influencing the indoor air quality meter market growth during the forecast period. Low-quality fuels are predominantly used in developing nations. The harmful effects of burning low-quality fuels are felt maximum by the low socioeconomic status population in Africa and South Asia. Small rooms, which lack proper ventilation, coupled with increased levels of pollutants generated from burning such fuels, lead to increased exposure to harmful gases. Such health problems in developing economies, which include chronic respiratory diseases, lung cancer, and strokes, are more prevalent in children and old people as they are the most vulnerable. Therefore, it becomes crucial to maintain the quality of indoor air so as not to pose any threat to individuals' health.

However, lack of awareness regarding indoor air pollution is one of the key challenge anticipated to limit the market's growth during the forecast period. It is witnessed that the awareness regarding indoor air pollution is very limited, especially in developing countries. The majority of people lack basic knowledge regarding factors that influence the quality of indoor air. Therefore, it becomes important to get people informed about the quality of the air they are breathing indoors.

