Indoor Air Quality Meters Market to Grow by USD 1.60 bn | Technavio

The indoor air quality meters market is driven by increased health concerns. However, a lack of awareness regarding indoor air pollution might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Access our detailed 120-page report on "Indoor Air Quality Meters Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025". View Our Report Snapshot

Major Five Indoor Air Quality Meter Companies and Their Offerings:

3M Co. - The company offers indoor air quality meter namely 3M indoor air quality monitor kit with CO sensor 1 kit.

The company offers indoor air quality meter namely indoor air quality monitor kit with CO sensor 1 kit. Camfil AB - The company offers an indoor air quality meter, namely Air Image Sensor, to measure PM1, PM2,5, humidity (RH), and the temperature in the room.

The company offers an indoor air quality meter, namely Air Image Sensor, to measure PM1, PM2,5, humidity (RH), and the temperature in the room. Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers indoor air quality meters such as air monitors, whole home air purifiers, room air purifiers, among others.

The company offers indoor air quality meters such as air monitors, whole home air purifiers, room air purifiers, among others. Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers an indoor air quality meter, namely Daikin IAQ Sensor.

The company offers an indoor air quality meter, namely Daikin IAQ Sensor. Fluke Corp. - The company offers Fluke HVAC professional indoor air quality testing tools and monitoring equipment.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Fixed - size and forecast 2020-2025

Portable - size and forecast 2020-2025

The portable segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. PM 2.5, M10, microbial growth due to humidity and temperature, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide (CO), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), radon, and other toxic gases are some of the common pollutants that are found indoors. These pollutants can cause respiratory issues, allergic reactions, and frequent sickness. This is driving the need for service providers to install portable indoor air quality monitoring equipment. These products monitor and maintain the quality of air whenever required.

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC will account for the highest market growth share during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the indoor air quality meters market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The advent of technologically advanced indoor air quality solutions and the growing presence of global companies will facilitate the indoor air quality meters market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Do you want to find out about the contribution of each segment of the air quality meters market? Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Hand Dryer Market by Product, Operation, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Residential Water Purifier Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fluke Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TSI Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fixed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Camfil AB

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fluke Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kanomax USA Inc.

Inc. Parker Hannifin Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TSI Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio