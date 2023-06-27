Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 14.61 billion from 2021 to 2026; The technological advancements in indoor air quality solutions to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor air quality solutions market size is estimated to increase by USD 14.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, with a CAGR of 8.28%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers data projections, market size, segmentation, and regional segmentation. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The indoor air quality solutions market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (Equipment and Services) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. The international market by equipment is anticipated to register fast growth during the forecast period, driven by high demand for smart and low-cost air monitoring sensors. Several vendors offer a broad range of air quality monitoring equipment and air quality management solutions and systems, assuring complete air quality management. However, the availability of a wide range of innovative indoor air quality equipment in the market would continue to remain a major driving factor for the growth of the market in focus in this segment.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The new product development and robust marketing support are notably driving the Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market. Current market launches include Trane Technologies' Wellsphere Digital Indoor Environmental Quality Management Solutions, Daikin Industries Ltd.'s MC55 and DAFU series air purifiers, and Camfil AB's CC500 Portable Air Purifier developed to control the transmission of COVID-19. These new offerings provide a range of designs, colours, and sizes, while advertisements and promotions keep buyers informed about the latest technological improvements. Such factors contribute to the growth of the indoor air quality solutions market.

Major Trends

Technological advancements are an emerging trend shaping the Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market. A few years before, indoor air pollution in homes, schools, offices, and factories increased to double that of outdoor air. Almost 90% of people across the world spend their time indoors. Such factors were driving the demand for indoor air quality solutions from related downstream industries. Similarly, technological advancements such as loT-based monitoring systems and cyber-physical systems for real-time monitoring, along with advanced sensor networks, have encouraged the installation of IAQ systems across applications. Technological developments in the field of indoor air quality monitors and solutions have led to the growth of better and more developed equipment in the form of wearable devices. Governments in the EU have been supporting projects that conduct extensive R&D on such wearable devices.

Significant Challenge

The high competition will be a major challenge that may impede the Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market growth. The market has a fragmented vendor presence, and the presence of many regional and global players has increased competitiveness to affect adversely indoor air quality solutions equipment and services. Since there are many local vendors catering to the market, global players face hardships in retaining their foothold. However, local vendors deliver low-cost indoor air quality solutions and equipment such as air filters, air purifiers, humidifiers, and other equipment, which forces global vendors to offer the products at equivalent prices. Such factors are expected to drag down the overall growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the indoor air quality solutions market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the indoor air quality solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the indoor air quality solutions market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Indoor air quality solutions market vendors

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 14.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.31 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., AIRPROFILING Ltd., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., ClimateCare, Daikin Industries Ltd., Germguard Technologies M Sdn. Bhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Perfect Pollucon Services, Sensirion AG, SGS SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and UL LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

