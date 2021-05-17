Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market to grow by USD 10.27 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The indoor air quality solutions market is set to grow by USD 10.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include value chain analysis and validation techniques employed for market sizing on various markets to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Trion IAQ, and TSI Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Equipment
- Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40422
Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the indoor air quality solutions market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Trion IAQ, and TSI Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market size
- Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market trends
- Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market industry analysis
Increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high competition may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the indoor air quality solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist indoor air quality solutions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the indoor air quality solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the indoor air quality solutions market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor air quality solutions market vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
Support activities
Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high growth markets.
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets.
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Equipment
- Services
Equipment was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer Landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would weaken its relative position in the overall market to become the second largest segment of the market in 2025.
Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million
Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring equipment
8.1.2 Increased adoption of green buildings
8.1.3 Increasing number of government regulations and projects
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High competition
8.2.2 Lack of awareness related to replacements
8.2.3 Lack of universal regulations on indoor air quality
Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rise in portable air quality monitors
8.3.2 Increasing emphasis on advanced HVAC
8.3.3 Increasing demand for low-cost indoor air quality sensor platforms
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
9.3 Landscape disruption
Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption
Exhibit 41: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.4 Aeroqual Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.5 Camfil AB
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.6 Daikin Industries Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.8 Lennox International Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.9 Panasonic Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.11 Trion IAQ
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.12 TSI Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Research Methodology
Validation techniques employed for market sizing
11.4 List of abbreviations
