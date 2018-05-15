Indoor Cycle Design announces opening of Shine Cycle for Brunei's royal family

A highly competitive polo player, Her Royal Highness visited several indoor cycling studios in London while competing internationally and wanted to bring the concept to Brunei. She envisioned a space where citizens could train their bodies, focus their minds and refresh their spirits. After careful consideration, she appointed Barbara Chancey, owner and founder of Atlanta-based Indoor Cycle Design, to lead the turnkey project.

"While exploring studio names, Princess Azemah shared her happiness mantra, saying the sun is always shining on some part of your life and inner light is the one thing that can never be taken away. As your light shines brighter, you will ignite the same power in others," explained Chancey. "At that moment Shine Cycle was born."

The opening of Shine Cycle comes shortly after His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah implored citizens to embrace a healthier lifestyle as he led a recreational cycling event in the capital to celebrate Brunei's 34th National Day. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, Brunei's physical inactivity and sedentary behavior is a major contributing factor for obesity, and both Princess Azemah and His Majesty are vigorously promoting the benefits of regular exercise.

Chancey's architect designed the spacious Art Deco inspired studio with thoughtful features, including a magnificent backdrop for selfies with the Princess. The indoor cycling theater includes custom-branded bikes and a spectrum of lighting options found nowhere else in the country. Shine Cycle's studio manager and instructors trained for months with Chancey's former clients in the United States.

In addition to generous social spaces and luxurious locker rooms, a second studio was included for HIIT/barre/strength classes along with a juice bar serving cold-pressed beverages made from the Princess' own recipes.

Working long distance for almost a year, Chancey and her team of experts delivered a multisensory environment that joins the emotional and physical to forever change the face of fitness in Brunei.

About Indoor Cycle Design

Over 200 studio owners worldwide have put their trust and reputation in the hands of Indoor Cycle Design. From turnkey start-ups to corporate remodels, a variety of services are available for the fitness and hospitality industry. For more information, visit the Indoor Cycle Design website at www.indoorcycledesign.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indoor-cycle-design-announces-opening-of-shine-cycle-for-bruneis-royal-family-300647863.html

SOURCE Indoor Cycle Design

Related Links

Indoorcycledesign.com

