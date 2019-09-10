Indoor Directions, Powered by Connexient, Goes Live at Rush University System for Health

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush University System for Health today launched Indoor Directions, a new feature within the My Rush mobile app that offers turn-by-turn directions inside Rush buildings to help patients navigate around them.

Indoor Directions at Rush Health System

Currently available for the Professional Building on the Rush University Medical Center Chicago campus, and certain off-site clinics, including Rush South Loop and Rush Oak Brook, Indoor Directions eventually will encompass the entire Rush system. Along with navigation, patients also can use the feature to access a directory of departments and clinics, and locate points of interest such as bathrooms and parking.

Combined with traditional directions already available in the app, and electronic check-in options and planned 3D mapping enhancements coming soon, Indoor Directions are one piece Rush's ongoing effort to create a seamless, easy journey from home to appointment. These offerings seek to reduce stress and improve the patient experience by targeting common challenges related to navigation and arrival.

Indoor Directions is powered by Connexient. The MediNav Patient Experience solution is being used at major health systems across the country to provide indoor mapping, navigation and location-based services.

"We're thrilled to launch Indoor Directions and look forward to deploying it at all Rush locations," said Dr. Shafiq Rab, Rush's CIO. "Rush is committed to delivering a positive patient experience, and the My Rush app helps us achieve this goal by combining Connexient's cutting edge technology with patient appointment and health information."

Indoor Directions is just one feature within the My Rush app designed to enhance the patient experience. With the app, patients can review their health record information, schedule appointments online, message providers or access virtual encounters such as on-demand video visits. The My Rush app is available for free in the App store and on Google Play.

About Rush

Rush University System for Health (RUSH) is an academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of the individuals and diverse communities it serves through the integration of outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships. RUSH comprises Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush-Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital , as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University , with more than 2,500 students, is a health sciences university that comprises Rush Medical College , the College of Nursing , the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College .

