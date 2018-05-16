Indoor Farming Technology Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The indoor farming technology market was valued at USD 25.40 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 40.25 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.65%.

The market for indoor farming technology is expected to grow in the next few years due to the growth in demand for fresh foods with high nutritive value and the adoption of protected cultivation.

The indoor farming technology market, based on growing system, has been segmented into hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, soil-based, and hybrid. Exposure to climatic changes, soil contamination, limited space in urban areas, and most importantly, low availability of water have resulted in a shortage of food production. The application of hydroponics growth mechanism helps to mitigate most of these risks and provides ample fresh produce.

The indoor farming technology market, by facility type, has been segmented into glass or poly greenhouses, indoor vertical farms, container farms, and indoor deep water culture (DWC) systems. The glass or poly greenhouses segment dominated the market as the area under greenhouse cultivation is larger compared to indoor vertical farms in countries such as the US, China, and the Netherlands.



The indoor farming technology market, by component, has been segmented into hardware and software & services. Climate control is crucial in indoor farming, as it creates an environment conducive to plant growth, thereby providing better quality products. To control the climate, hardware components such as climate control systems and lighting systems are essential. Other important hardware components are irrigation systems, sensors, and control systems.



The indoor farming technology market, by crop type, has been segmented into fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens, flowers & ornamentals, and others (cannabis and mushrooms). Currently, the indoor farming technology is largely used for the cultivation of fruits & vegetables such as leafy vegetables, tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, and eggplants.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Indoor Farming Technology Market

4.2 European Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Crop Type and Country

4.3 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Growing System & Region

4.4 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Key Country

4.5 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Rise in Global Population and Food Requirements

5.2.2 Decline in Per Capita Arable Land

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rise in Demand for Fresh Foods With Higher Nutritive Value

5.3.1.2 Need for Higher Yields Using Limited Space and Water

5.3.1.3 Lesser Impact of External Weather Conditions

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Initial Investments

5.3.2.2 Limitations on the Type of Crops That Can Be Grown

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Development of Innovative and Cost-Effective Technologies

5.3.3.2 Production of Biopharmaceutical Products

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Adequate Funding

5.3.4.2 Shortage in the Availability of Skilled Work-Force

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.5.1 List of Major Patents



6 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Growing System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aeroponics

6.3 Hydroponics

6.4 Aquaponics

6.5 Soil-Based

6.6 Hybrid



7 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Facility Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glass Or Poly Greenhouses

7.3 Indoor Vertical Farms

7.4 Container Farms

7.5 Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems



8 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Climate Control Systems

8.2.2 Lighting Systems

8.2.3 Communication Systems

8.2.4 Sensors

8.2.5 System Controls

8.2.6 Irrigation Systems

8.2.7 Others

8.3 Software & Services



9 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Crop Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fruits & Vegetables

9.2.1 Leafy Greens

9.2.1.1 Lettuce

9.2.1.2 Kale

9.2.1.3 Spinach

9.2.1.4 Others

9.2.2 Tomato

9.2.3 Strawberry

9.2.4 Eggplant

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Herbs & Microgreens

9.3.1 Basil

9.3.2 Herbs

9.3.3 Tarragon

9.3.4 Wheatgrass

9.4 Flowers & Ornamentals

9.4.1 Perennials

9.4.2 Annuals

9.4.3 Ornamentals

9.5 Other Crops



10 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Rankings

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations, and Partnerships

11.3.2 New Product Launches & Developments

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Philips Lighting

12.2 Everlight Electronics

12.3 Argus Controls Systems

12.4 Netafim

12.5 Lumigrow

12.6 Logiqs

12.7 Illumitex

12.8 Vertical Farm Systems

12.9 Hydrodynamics International

12.10 General Hydroponics

12.11 Richel Group

12.12 American Hydroponics

12.13 Agrilution



