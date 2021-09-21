Indoor Location Market by Component, Technology, Application, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, RFID), Application (Emergency Response Management, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Indoor location market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 19.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period.



Various factors such as the proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications among customers, increased number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags, and the growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, PoS devices, and digital signage are driving the adoption of the indoor location and services market across the globe.



The pandemic has affected the indoor location market, but companies are still leveraging indoor location solutions and hardware for facility management, virus tracking, people tracking and management, and smart quarantining. Governments and private companies across verticals are adopting indoor location solutions to keep citizens indoors and to track them.



For instance, Inpixon is offering its location-based technology applications and services without additional costs or at reduced rates (depending on the solution) to healthcare providers and other organizations that are looking for solutions to assist in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 or in managing the impact of the pandemic to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.



Quarantine and other enforced measures are intended to save lives by containing the spread of the virus. Once these restrictions are lifted, the pressure to restart business operations will increase. This, in turn, would bring along the risk of COVID-19-positive employees introducing the virus to the workplace, thus increasing the risk of infecting the workforce, endangering lives, and placing businesses under quarantine again.



Vendors, coming to the rescue in such situations, are projected to offer smart quarantine solutions consulting to businesses.

The on-premises segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the Indoor location market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The market size of the on-premises deployment mode is estimated to be larger during the forecast period due to the highly secure data encryption, complete data visibility, and control features are key factors encouraging the adoption of on-premises-based indoor location software.



Highly secure data encryption and complete data visibility and control feature boost the adoption of on-premises-based indoor location solutions across verticals, such as retail, transportation and logistics, media, and government, and public offices to have better customer and employee data security.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Indoor location market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to enhance business processes, reach new customers, and stay competitive and control their spending.



Verticals focusing on adopting technologically advanced solutions and processes would drive the adoption of indoor location solutions and services among SMEs.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the indoor location market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for indoor positioning technologies across manufacturing, retail, and transportation and logistics verticals across APAC countries (China, Japan, and India).



The adoption of indoor location solutions is increasing rapidly due to its indoor tracking ability of asset and people. The indoor location market is expected to witness a huge growth in the coming years due to improved technologies, such as ultra-wide band, ultrasound, BLE, and Wi-Fi that help organizations easily provide navigation and tracking ability with better security and safety.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In the Indoor Location Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Applications

4.3 Market: By Region

4.4 Market In North America, by Component and Application

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications among customers

5.2.1.2 Increased number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags

5.2.1.3 Growing integration of beacons in cameras, Led lightings, PoS devices, and digital signage

5.2.1.4 Inefficiency of the GPS in an indoor environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns related to data security and privacy obstruct the adoption of indoor location

5.2.2.2 Stringent government rules and regulations

5.2.2.3 High installation and maintenance costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing demand for RFID tags across the retail industry

5.2.3.2 Growing need for contact-tracing solutions due to COVID-19 pandemic

5.2.3.3 Growing demand for indoor location technologies to support lean automation and robotic processes

5.2.3.4 Focus on Industry 4.0 smart cities and smart manufacturing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of skills and awareness related to indoor location technologies

5.2.4.2 Dearth of uniform standards and interoperability coupled with system incompatibility

5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Indoor Location: Architecture

5.4 Indoor Location Market: Ecosystem

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.6 Indoor Location Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.7 COVID-19 Developments

5.8 Regulatory Compliances

5.9 Technology Analysis: Indoor Location Market

5.10 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Pricing Model Analysis

5.13 Porter's Five forces Analysis

6 Indoor Location Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Rise In Demand for BLE, Sensors, and Wi-Fi Technologies To Accurately Determine the Location To Boost the Growth of Hardware

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 Indoor Location Solutions Are Growing At A Rapid Pace Globally To Enhance the Navigation and Tracking Ability Within the Building

6.3.2 Indoor Tracking

6.3.2.1 Asset and people tracking

6.3.2.2 Indoor location analytics

6.3.3 Indoor Navigation

6.3.4 Database Management System

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions and Technologies Used Are Growing the Services Segment

6.4.2 Managed Services

6.4.3 Professional Services

6.4.3.1 Training and consulting

6.4.3.2 Support and maintenance

6.4.3.3 System integration and implementation

7 Indoor Location Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Is On the Rise Among Large Enterprises To Provide Better Navigation and Tracking Ability

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Adoption of New Technologies To Fix Issues for Enhancing Business Processes To Boost the Demand for Indoor Location Among SMEs

8 Indoor Location Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Technologies: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Bluetooth Low Energy

8.2.1 BLE Technology To Witness Significant Growth In the Market During the forecast Period

8.3 Ultra-Wideband

8.3.1 Ultra-Wideband Is A Popular Technology In the Market, Especially for High-Precision Applications

8.4 Wi-Fi

8.4.1 High Compatibility, Ease of Installation, and Easy Availability Makes Wi-Fi Widely Used In the Indoor Location Market

8.5 Radio-Frequency Identification

8.5.1 Growing Need for Asset/Personal Tracking Solutions Across Diverse Industries To Boost the Demand for RFID Technologies In the Market

8.6 Magnetic Positioning

8.6.1 Rising Adoption of Smartphones To Detect and Respond To Magnetic Field Variations In Indoor Environments To Drive Its Growth Rate

8.7 Other Technologies

9 Indoor Location Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 On-Premises

9.2.1 Reduction of Security Risks of Managing Location-Based Data On-Premises To Drive the Adoption of Indoor Location

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Cloud-Based Solution Features To Boost the Adoption of the Cloud-Based Indoor Location Software

10 Indoor Location Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Emergency Response Management

10.2.1 Adoption of Various Indoor Location Solutions and Technologies, Such As BLE and Wi-Fi, Play A Vital Role In Coordinating Crisis Response Between Services and Emergency Departments

10.3 Sales and Marketing Optimization

10.3.1 Indoor Location Provides User Information and User Experience From the Sales and Marketing Application by Understanding the Customer Behavior

10.4 Remote Monitoring

10.4.1 Indoor Location Provides the Remote Monitoring Application To Improve the Overall System Performance

10.5 Predictive Asset Maintenance

10.5.1 Indoor Location Is Used To Optimize Asset Management and Reduce Wastage of Time In Searching for Equipment and Goods

10.6 Supply Chain Management

10.6.1 Indoor Location Is Used To Improve the Performance of Order Picking and Stock-Taking Process In Warehouse Management With High Accuracy

10.7 Inventory Management

10.7.1 Indoor Location Is Used To Improve the Performance of Order Picking and Stock-Taking Process In Warehouse Management With High Accuracy

10.8 Other Applications

11 Indoor Location Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

11.2 Retail

11.2.1 Indoor Location Used To Boost Sales, Revenues, and Customer Experience Across the Retail Industry

11.3 Travel and Hospitality

11.3.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions To Enhance Travel Experience and Increase the Company Revenue and Growth

11.4 Media and Entertainment

11.4.1 Technologies, Such As Wi-Fi and BLE, Support Vendors To Increase Operational Profitability In the Media and Entertainment Industry

11.5 Transportation and Logistics

11.5.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions Is On the Rise To Manage Inventory Effectively, Save Costs On Audits, and Track Missing Equipment

11.6 Government and Public Sector

11.6.1 Adoption of Indoor Location Is Booming To Easily Track Floor and Meeting Room Availability With the Concern of Data Security and Safety On Priority

11.7 Manufacturing

11.7.1 Indoor Location Solutions Are Implemented To Track and Locate Equipment, Components, and Other Assets Across the Manufacturing Vertical

11.8 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

11.8.1 Growing Complexities In the Healthcare Vertical To Generate Real-Time Patients and Equipment Location To Drive the Adoption of Indoor Location Solutions In the Healthcare Industry

11.9 Other Verticals

12 Indoor Location Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Player Strategies

13.3 Revenue Analysis

13.4 Market Share Analysis

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Emerging Leaders

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Participant

13.6 Competitive Benchmarking

13.6.1 Company Product Footprint

13.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

13.7.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2 Responsive Companies

13.7.3 Dynamic Companies

13.7.4 Starting Blocks

13.8 Startup/SME Competitive Benchmarking

13.8.1 Company Product Footprint

13.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

13.9.1 Product Launches

13.9.2 Deals

13.9.3 Others

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Zebra Technologies

14.2.2 Inpixon

14.2.3 HID Global

14.2.4 Mist

14.2.5 HPE

14.2.6 Google

14.2.7 Microsoft

14.2.8 Cisco

14.2.9 Apple

14.2.10 Acuity Brands

14.2.11 Esri

14.2.12 Centrak

14.2.13 Sonitor

14.2.14 Ubisense

14.2.15 Infsoft

14.2.16 Polaris Wireless

14.2.17 Here

14.2.18 Quuppa

14.2.19 Stanley Healthcare

14.2.20 Navigine

14.3 SMEs/Start Ups

14.3.1 Kontakt.Io

14.3.2 Airista

14.3.3 Innerspace

14.3.4 Syook

14.3.5 Oriient

14.3.6 Navenio

14.3.7 Situm

14.3.8 Pozyx

14.3.9 Azitek

14.3.10 Mapxus

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

