Indoor Location Market worth $24.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor Location Market size is projected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2022 to USD 24.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increased number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags is projected to drive the demand for indoor location solutions.

Download Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=989

On-premises deployment mode estimated to lead Indoor Location Market in 2022.

The on-premises deployment mode offers enterprises the power to manage risks, business processes, and industry policies. The adoption of on-premises indoor location solutions reduces the security risk of managing location-based data. Its secure feature leads to the adoption of on-premises mode by various verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government and public offices, and transportation.

Ultra-wideband (UWB) expected to register the fastest growth rate during forecast period.

The adoption of UWB technology for indoor localization across industries is increasing at a high rate. UWB is an accurate and promising technology for the indoor tracking of people and assets. UWB positioning is always useful where the position of objects in buildings must be determined with high precision. With UWB, both server-based (asset tracking) and client-based (indoor navigation) applications can be implemented. UWB has very high sampling rates, which greatly reduces latency.

Sales and marketing application segment estimated to account for largest market share in 2022

Indoor positioning systems have attracted considerable attention from practitioners and firms seeking to optimize the consumer shopping experience to attain increased revenue and profitability. Sales and marketing optimization include geofencing for marketing in shopping centers, airports, train stations, and trade shows. Users can assign anonymous tags that are based on their interests and behaviours. For instance, Walkbase, a company in Finland, provides a retail tool that analyses the indoor performance of marketing campaigns and consequent sales conversion. It studies the behaviour of customers when they come into a store. This, in turn, helps retailers plan various campaigns that are influenced by a customer's indoor journey.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=989

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as fastest-growing market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for indoor location solutions due to the increase in the adoption of new technologies, rising investments in digital transformation, and growing GDP in Asia Pacific countries. Major economies in the region, including Australia, Singapore, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and India, are rapidly investing in technological transformations. The competition in this region is fragmented, and indoor location solution providers are looking at expanding the base of their operations to most countries in the region. China leads the region in terms of the adoption of indoor location solutions due to various investments in smart building developments. Key industry players, such as Zebra Technologies, Apple, HPE, and Microsoft, are expected to increase their investments and improve their presence in the region. According to Microsoft, Asia Pacific's GDP gained an extra USD 387 billion in 2021 and will grow by an extra one percent annually if the region's manufacturing sector embraces digital transformation.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Indoor Location Market include Zebra Technologies (US), Inpixon (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Acuity Brands (US), Esri (US), CenTrak (US), Sonitor (Norway), Ubisense (UK), infsoft (Germany), Polaris Wireless (US), HERE (US), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Quuppa (Finland), Navigine (US), Kontakt.io (US), AiRISTA (US), InnerSpace (Canada), Syook (India), Oriient (Israel), Navenio (England), Situm (Spain), Pozyx (Belgium), Azitek (Portugal), and Mapxus (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Customer Data Platform Market by Component, Application (Customer Retention and Engagement and Personalized Recommendation), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, Capability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Location Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region (2022 - 2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/indoor-positioning-navigation-ipin-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/indoor-location.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets