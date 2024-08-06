Indoor Location Market worth $31.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Indoor Location Market"

328 - Tables

58 - Figures

324 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=989

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments covered By Offering, application, technology, vertical, and regions Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Zebra Technologies (US), Cisco (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), Apple (US), Esri (US), Acuity Brands (US), Inpixon (US), HERE Technologies (US), HID Global (US), CenTrak (US), Sonitor (Norway), Ubisense (UK), infsoft (Germany), Polaris Wireless (US), Quuppa (Finland), Securitas Healthcare (US), Navigine (US), Blueiot (China), Kontakt.io (US), AiRISTA (US), InnerSpace (Canada), Syook (India), Oriient (Israel), Navenio (England), Situm (Spain), Pozyx (Belgium), Azitek (Portugal), and Mapxus (China).

Based on offerings, the hardware segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

Beacons, sensors, tags, gateways, fixed readers, and Wi-Fi access points are all included in the hardware sector. In location, vendors have developed hardware in response to growing customer demand for BLE, sensors, and Wi-Fi technologies to pinpoint their location within a building. Various retail stores integrate beacons and Wi-Fi with in-store signage system that gives customers the remote control to decide what product information or details they want to see. Beacons can also be used with server-based applications. For instance, they enable the tracking and evacuating people and items in big industrial buildings, the analysis of itineraries, security applications (access control, theft protection, dead man's handle), and workplace administration.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=989

Based on technology, ultra-wideband is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The term "UWB" refers to a baseband, carrier-free, impulse technology that sends out very short pulses with a low power spectral density. Its access range spans from 10.6 GHz to 3.1 GHz. This excessive bandwidth provides information rates for the conversion of data for decision-making. UWB positioning is useful where the position of objects in buildings must be determined with high precision. This technology can implement both server-based (asset tracking) and client-based (indoor navigation) applications. UWB has very high sampling rates, which greatly reduces latency.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has seen a rapid and sophisticated uptake of new technology. The Asia Pacific Indoor Location Market is expanding due to the region's growing population and rising infrastructure. The expansion of indoor location solutions in the region is driven by the sharp increase in technology use across verticals to improve the experience of consumers and visitors. Rising startups and their need for location-tracking solutions and government initiatives toward smart city technologies are driving the market's growth.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=989

Top Companies in Indoor Location Market:

The major vendors covered in the Indoor Location Market include Zebra Technologies (US), Cisco (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), Apple (US), Esri (US), Acuity Brands (US), Inpixon (US), HERE Technologies (US), HID Global (US), CenTrak (US), Sonitor (Norway), Ubisense (UK), infsoft (Germany), Polaris Wireless (US), Quuppa (Finland), Securitas Healthcare (US), Navigine (US), Blueiot (China), Kontakt.io (US), AiRISTA (US), InnerSpace (Canada), Syook (India), Oriient (Israel), Navenio (England), Situm (Spain), Pozyx (Belgium), Azitek (Portugal), and Mapxus (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Parking Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Transportation Management System Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Smart Cities Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Facility Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Smart Building Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Get access to the latest updates on Indoor Location Companies and Indoor Location Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 6006

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets