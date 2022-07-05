Indoor Locations Mergers and Acquisitions Report 2022

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Location Mergers and Acquisitions Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

M&A deals in the indoor location area have maintained a steady pace of 4-5 deals a year. At the high end of the spectrum, prices have increased to up to $400 Million for the highest priced recent deal and $165 Million for the second highest. At the lower end, many earlier stage companies have been acquired in the $2-3 Million range. The report Indoor Location Mergers and Acquisitions Report gives prices and strategic details for 33 acquisitions in the indoor location area.

While there is a continuation of deals centered around key component technologies, recent years have seen a shift towards acquisitions of start-ups with full-service solutions. At the same time, we continue to see lower-priced acquisitions of smaller component technologies by companies seeking to fill gaps in their own existing offerings.

Some acquired technologies will be used for post-pandemic contact tracing or hybrid workplaces, some for E911 services, and some for more traditional location services such as retail, mapping, and marketing.

Whether you are a start-up company dreaming of your own M&A, a major company looking to acquire a technology vendor, an investor analyzing company valuations, or anyone else wanting to understand M&A in the indoor location area, this is the report for you.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Summary of Acquisitions and Prices

Table of Contents

Trends in Acquisition Prices

Predictions - The Next Indoor Localization Acquisitions

Indoor Location Markets and Technologies

Thirty Seven Indoor Location Related Company Acquisitions

