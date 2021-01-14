Indoor Mapping Goes Mainstream with IMDFaaS

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlocking the endless business applications of indoor digital mapping is now faster and simpler than ever with the launch of IMDFaaS, a full service Indoor Mapping Data Format (IMDF) development platform that delivers precise IMDF archives. IMDFaaS's proprietary technology and development expertise make acquiring high quality IMDF archives fast, simple and affordable for any sized venue or facility. Whether enabling wayfinding through a new medical campus, delivering contactless personalized experiences for shoppers, guiding first responders in emergency situations within large buildings or helping COOs optimize their workforce, IMDFaaS makes it easy for organizations to unlock new indoor intelligence while delivering innovative experiences for customers, visitors and employees.

Led by one of the world's leading experts in architecturally sophisticated IMDF creation, Judd Swanson, IMDFaaS is revolutionizing the IMDF development process to accelerate indoor mapping applications.

"IMDF as a standardized, open format changes everything for indoor mapping by preventing siloed ecosystems or proprietary formats that lock you in to one vendor or constrain your indoor maps to a single function," said Swanson, SVP geospatial and indoor positioning at IMDFaaS. "Plus, indoor mapping has been cost prohibitive for most enterprises because there was no efficient way to create the high-quality files needed for end use applications. Now, any organization has the potential to deliver new customer experiences quickly or optimize their workflow within any indoor space. Nobody is providing IMDF as a service like we are."

Traditionally, acquiring an IMDF archive was difficult, complex, expensive and typically meant being locked into a closed format that limited the functionality of the indoor map. IMDFaaS has revolutionized the process with straightforward pricing and a turnkey experience that only requires a customer-provided a dimensioned drawing or floorplan of their building or indoor space. IMDFaaS's team of geospatial experts utilize a proprietary software that automates much of the manual effort otherwise required to translate those files into an accurate and open IMDF archive, exponentially accelerating the process while maintaining detail and precision. As an indoor space changes, the 'service' element of IMDFaaS provides quick modifications to the customer's IMDF package at no additional cost, ensuring their indoor space's digital twin remains accurate.

IMDFaaS's open-format, high quality IMDF archives are guaranteed to comply with Apple validation requirements for the enablement of Apple Indoor Positioning (IPS), streamlining time to value and integration with iOS applications. IPS leverages an IMDF archive to enable accurate indoor location awareness on any iPhone or iPad with no need for additional hardware infrastructure. Apple Indoor Positioning is integrated into the CoreLocation service enabling a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor positioning, bringing GPS-level functionality and user experience indoors.

The global indoor positioning and navigation market is expected to grow from a market value of $6.92 billion in 2017 to $23.6 billion by 2023. To empower faster adoption of indoor mapping by eliminating indoor mapping format confusion, the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC), comprised of the world's leading geospatial researchers, product developers and users, is considering IMDF as a Community Standard. OGC members Apple, Autodesk Esri, Google and others have shared their support for the adoption.

IMDFaaS was launched by the enterprise software experts at EVS, who have built and deployed sophisticated software in the supply chain space for more than two decades.

