Indoor Pickleball Complex to Open in the Heart of Miami

Dinko Pickleball brings a true indoor experience to the Upper Eastside

MIAMI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinko Pickleball Complex announces the opening of its premier, indoor pickleball facility in the upper eastside community of Miami. The complex offers well-lit, air-conditioned access to pickleball enthusiasts all year round and features four professional courts, an online reservation system, VIP lounge, café viewing area and a pro shop. The facility welcomes players of all skill levels, and provides a space for advanced competition, elite players, coaching, training and equipment.

Dinko Pickleball co-founders Maria Claudia Sarmiento and Isabel Alonso met on the courts in Miami Shores in the summer of 2023. After playing in a local tournament with friends, they knew the vibe was contagious and had potential for something big. By winter, Dinko was represented in a MLP Minor League tournament with 16 players and has since participated in major tournaments across the country. Being avid players, Maria and Isabel understood the need for an indoor facility in the 305 to not only beat the unpredictable South Florida weather conditions that can frequently ruin outdoor play, but also to foster an under-served community of players.

"As one of the most vibrant and fastest growing pickleball communities in the country, we're excited to provide Miami with a much-needed option for a high-end, indoor pickleball experience. It started with a few of us wanting to play with matching t-shirts and quickly turned into an exciting movement to connect a community through a passion for the sport," said Alonso.

The complex will be home to The Dinko Team, an amateur and professional Pickleball team. Members include #5 Ranked, Judit Castillo; Top 10 Ranked, Pablo Tellez; Multi-Champion, Brandon Lane; USA Pickleball Nationals Golden Ticket winner Maria Sarmiento; as well as multi-medalists Juan Benitez, Ana Pollan, Reese Fernandez and Eduardo Bilbao. Team tryouts will be held at the complex for athletes wanting to join the Dinko movement and improve at the competitive level.

Located at 6301 NE 4th Ave., Dinko Complex will be open 7 days a week from 7am to 10pm. Open to the public, a grand opening with games and giveaways will be held on July 20th, from 3p-5p with special pro guest appearances by Judit Castillo and Glauka Carvajal. Festivities will continue through July 21 with pro guest appearance by Pablo Pellez. Follow Dinko's Instagram or DinkoComplex.com for additional details and to become a member.

Dinko Pickleball, a women-owned and founded company established in 2023, serves the growing community of pickleball enthusiasts by offering access to quality play, competition and social connection. Dinko Pickleball built the Dinko Complex as Miami's premier indoor pickleball facility providing open play, coaching, tournaments, clinics and leagues for all ages and levels. Dinko Pickleball also sponsors the Dinko Team, a professional and amateur team that trains and competes at the national and international levels.

