Indoor Plants Market to Register Promising Growth of USD 26.23 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trade Insights and Competitive Landscape

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that indoor plants market was valued at USD 17.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 26.23 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, technological advancements and patent analysis.

It is clear from the name that indoor plants are plants that are grown indoors. Indoor plants can be grown in homes, offices, or any other indoor location. Growing indoor plants is thought to bring a lot of positivity as well as benefits. Indoor plants increase the oxygen level, purify the air in the home, remove pollutants, and reduce the rate of indoor air pollution.

Flowers and ornamental plants can add value to a smaller or larger space. These flowers and ornamental plants add beauty and lift the décor a few notches. Indoor plants come in various sizes, shapes, and colours and can be easily adapted to various climates, gardening needs, and landscapes.

Plant breeding, including cross breeding and multi-breeding, has recently been widely used by many flower and plant production centres. The primary goal of plant breeding is to create plants that outperform existing ones in terms of economic value. Flowers have many beneficial components for the consumer that can be created, enhanced, or improved through flower breeding programmes that use various research and traditional techniques. Finally, the ultimate goal of breeding research programmes is to increase economic productivity yield. This increases demand for flowers and ornamental plants, creating opportunities in the global Indoor Plants market.

Recent development

Bright Farms were focused on expanding their production base and actively involved in the installation of new indoor farming systems. BrightFarms, for example, will open its latest indoor farm in Hendersonville, North Carolina , in 2021. Every year, the 6-acre greenhouse will produce 2 million pounds of lettuce. Similarly, Bright Farms expanded its construction division in 2019 by opening three new sustainable greenhouse farms in Massachusetts , New York , and North Carolina .

Bowery Farming, a vertical farming startup based in New York City , announced a USD 300 million Series C round of funding in 2021. Bowery stated that the funds would be used to expand its network of smart indoor farms across the United States .

Some of the major players operating in the Indoor Plants market are:

DÜMMEN ORANGE (U.S.)

Syngenta ( Switzerland )

) Beekenkamp Group ( Netherlands )

) Hofland flowering plants ( Netherlands )

) SAKATA (U.S.)

DUTCH FLOWER GROUP ( Netherlands )

) MARGINPAR BV ( Netherlands )

) Walter Blom Plants BV ( Netherlands )

) Selecta Klemm, Double H Nurseries Ltd, ( Germany )

) ARCANGELI GIOVANNI ( Italy )

) KP Holland ( Netherlands )

) Ball Horticultural Company (U.S.)

Important market factors

Competition: Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Revenue and Sales Estimation: Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Indoor Plants industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Key Strategic Developments: This study includes key strategic developments in the market, including R & D, new product launch, M & A, contracting, cooperation, partnerships, joint ventures and regional growth of leading competitors in the market in global competitive markets.

Analysis Tool: The Indoor Plants Market Research contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools. We analyzed the growth of leading companies operating in the marketplace using analytics tools such as Porter's five power analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study and ROI analysis.

Key Market Features: A report evaluating key market characteristics including revenue, price, capacity, production utilization, total output, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margins. The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

Market Dynamics: Indoor Plants Market

Increasing popularity of indoor plants as interior decoration

The indoor plants various colours, which include white, pink, and violet, make it popular for home decoration. The growing popularity of the indoor plants as a decorative element is expected to drive market growth.

Health benefits associated with indoor gardening

Indoor plants are thought to reduce stress and to be therapeutic. People suffering from mental illnesses are often advised to begin indoor gardening as horticultural therapy to improve feelings of well-being in people suffering from depression, anxiety, dementia, and other conditions. It aids in relaxation, concentration, and connecting with nature and one another. The global indoor plants market is being driven by rising demand for indoor plants and flowers in the residential sector.

Challenges:

On the other hand, not everyone is willing to pay attention to the health of indoor plants, which will pose a significant challenge to the market's long-term growth. The complexity of moulds and fungus caused by insufficient light will further slow the growth rate of the indoor plants market.

This indoor plants industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the indoor plants market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Segmentation: Indoor Plants Market

The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications

By Type

Shade- loving plants

Low light plants

High light plants

By Application

Absorb Harmful Gases

Home Decoration

By Product

Succulent Plants

Berbaceous Plants

Woody Plants

Hydroponic Plants

Regional Analysis/Insights: Indoor Plants Market

The countries covered in the indoor plants market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

European region dominated market share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This region is the world's largest producer and exporter of indoor plants. The United States is expected to experience high demand in the North American region as consumer awareness grows. Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific region, China and Japan are expected to be major consumers of this plant in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Indoor Plants Market Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Indoor Plants Market, By Type

8. Global Indoor Plants Market, By Application

9. Global Indoor Plants Market, By Product

10. Global Indoor Plants Market, By Region

11. Global Indoor Plants Market: Company Landscape

12. SWOT Analyses

13. Company Profile

14. Questionnaires

15. Related Reports

