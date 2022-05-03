Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size to Grow by USD 23.03 billion | Evolving Opportunities with bluepath AG and GiPStech Srl | Technavio

May 03, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth will be led by North America. The region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The global market size will grow by USD 23.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21% during the forecast period.
Major Five Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Companies: Key Offerings
- bluepath AG - The company offers indoor positioning and navigation and real time mobile tracking.
- GiPStech Srl - The company offers advanced indoor localization and navigation technology with device orientation free inertial engine.
- MazeMap AS - The company offers blue-dot experience with a seamless transition from outdoor to indoor navigation.
- Navigine Corp. - The company offers Navigine Tracking, which is an equipment tracking system and employee monitoring solution.
- Nextome Srl - The company offers wayfinding and navigation solutions through Nextome IPS.
Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aviation - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing and logistics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government and public sector - size and forecast 2020-2025
Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market in North America.
The number of smartphones used in this region is increasing each day, and there is a high deployment of Wi-Fi hotspots in public places. In the US, 97% of the population owned smartphones as of 2021, and many different indoor location services can be availed via these devices. An average user spends a major portion of his/her time indoors. Thus, indoor positioning and navigation play a major role in efficient customer assistance. As most of the customers can access real-time data via digitized services, marketers are focusing on proximity-based advertising to promote brands, offers, and deals. These factors will drive the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth in North America during the forecast period.
|
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 23.03 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
32.90
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
bluepath AG, GiPStech Srl, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and Spreo
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- bluepath AG
- GiPStech Srl
- IndoorAtlas Ltd.
- MazeMap AS
- Navigine Corp.
- Nextome Srl
- Pinmicro K K
- Pointr Ltd.
- Sensewhere Ltd.
- Spreo
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
