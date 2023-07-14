Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market to grow by USD 52,503.46 million from 2022 to 2027 | Historical and current forecast analysis research report- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is set to grow by USD 52,503.46 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period. according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Sizing

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Forecast

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some vendors who are experts in the process industry are trying to increase their presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators. End-users in discrete industries rely on their experiences from past purchases, based on which they maintain future relationships with vendors. This enables global and established RPA vendors to dominate the local and regional vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global RPA market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Alphabet Inc: The company offers indoor positioning and indoor navigation, such as google maps.

The company offers indoor positioning and indoor navigation, such as google maps. Apple Inc: The company offers indoor positioning and indoor navigation, such as Apple maps.

The company offers indoor positioning and indoor navigation, such as Apple maps. Buepath AG: The company offers indoor positioning and indoor navigation, such as iBeacons.

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (retail, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics, and government and public sector), technology (ultra wide-band (UWB) systems, wifi-based systems, proximity-based systems, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the retail segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of beacon devices across retail outlets to improve the customer experience. The main feature of beacon devices is that it notifies the customer with updates and information in associated retail apps as soon as the customer enters the store. The main advantage of beacon devices in retail outlets is that it helps retailers to understand the interests, location, and potential of customers. hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market - Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of smartphone users and large-scale deployment of Wi-Fi hotspots in public places are essentially fuelling the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth in North America. For instance, In the US, almost 97% of the population are smartphone users and as a result, several digital services are availed to them. Hence, retailers use these digital services to promote personalized ads of their brands, and indoor positioning services play an essential role in customer assistance. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

bluepath AG

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Esri

GiPStech Srl

HERE Global BV

IndoorAtlas Ltd.

MazeMap AS

Microsoft Corp.

Navigine Corp.

Nextome Srl

Pinmicro K K

Pointr Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sensewhere Ltd.

Spreo

Verizon Communications Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Major Driver- Low-cost BLE beacon technology drives the market growth during the forecast period. The design of BLE-based beacons is such that they can be attached to any device and transmit radio signals from any location. These signals are received and decoded by the user's smartphone in order to unlock the location and contextual awareness of the user. One of the main advantages of a BLE beacon is that it can be utilized to develop apps to assist users in an enhanced way at an affordable price. Hence, there is an increasing adoption of BLE beacon devices due to their several benefits, which are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend- The rising use of iBeacon for businesses is a primary trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - The increasing privacy and security concern is a significant challenge hindering the market.

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 52,503.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 33.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., bluepath AG, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Esri, GiPStech Srl, HERE Global BV, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Microsoft Corp., Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., Spreo, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

