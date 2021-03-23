Indoor Salmon Farm Launches Equity Crowdfunding Round to Expand Production

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn, New York-based LocalCoho has launched a Regulation D offering on the Harvest Returns platform to expand their recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) operation which is already growing and selling Coho salmon. This move builds on more than $6.2 million in financing the company has already raised from its board of directors and outside investors.

The board and the company sees this raise as the tipping point before significantly scaling the business.

"By coming into the company now, Harvest Returns investors are aligning their terms with our committed and experienced group of investors at an early enough stage to experience the significant growth the company expects," said Phil Gibson, a 30+ year seafood veteran and the LocalCoho CEO. "Ultimately, we will operate a number of facilities near major U.S. markets to bring local consumers fresh, never frozen, sustainable fish raised in the U.S."

LocalCoho has already attracted significant investor interest.

"We were thrilled to be one of the first investors in LocalCoho, especially as we see the growing market interest for RAS," said Jamie Stein of Devonian Capital, a firm specializing in investing in land-based aquaculture businesses. "In this year alone, RAS valuations multiplied, signaling the market's appreciation for this environmentally friendly way to grow fish."

Harvest Returns has raised over $11 million for farms and agribusinesses across the world.

"We are pleased to offer this opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing indoor aquaculture space," said Chris Rawley, CEO of Harvest Returns. "Institutional investors have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into RAS operations in the past year, and now individual investors have a chance to participate in an early-stage indoor aquaculture company with a highly experienced team."

About Harvest Returns

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Harvest Returns, Inc. is a financial technology marketplace created in 2016 by two military veterans to bring agricultural producers together with investors. Through democratizing the agriculture investment process, the online platform provides curated, diversified offerings of farms, ranches, and agribusinesses to qualified investors.

About LocalCoho

LocalCoho™ is a U.S.-land-based producer of delicious and sustainable Coho salmon. LocalCoho's farming methods eliminate fish escapes, pollution on ocean floors and interactions with wildlife, while optimizing resource use. On any given day, around 90 percent of the water on the farm is filtered and recycled to grow fish. LocalCoho is "BAP" B est A quaculture P ractice Certified and meets all the "Best Choice" criteria set forth by The Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch.

