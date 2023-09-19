Indoor/Outdoor Cannabis-centric Entertainment Complex Is Set to Open in Illinois on September 23

Parkway Dispensary and Molly's Joint Launch with Grand Opening Celebration

TILTON, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated grand opening of a pioneering cannabis complex in the Danville, IL area has been set. Parkway Dispensary and Molly's Joint announced it will officially open on Saturday, September 23 with a free, all-day Grand Opening Celebration. These two premier cannabis destinations are set to revolutionize the industry, offering a unique and unparalleled experience to cannabis enthusiasts and medical patients alike.

Grand Opening Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: 2 Donna Dr, Tilton IL 61832 (nearest cross streets are Georgetown Rd. & Ross Ln.)

2 Donna Dr, Tilton IL 61832 (nearest cross streets are Georgetown Rd. & Ross Ln.) RSVP Link

Located in Tilton, IL, just south of Danville and 30 miles east of Champaign/Urbana, Parkway Dispensary and Molly's Joint have combined forces to create a one-of-a-kind cannabis destination that will cater to a diverse range of cannabis needs and preferences.

"This is a momentous occasion," said Ambrose Jackson, CEO of The 1937 Group. "To see something that has been in development for over four years come to life is truly exhilarating. Parkway Dispensary and Molly's Joint represent not just a business venture, but a culmination of our vision to create a space where cannabis enthusiasts and other adults can come together, relax, and enjoy the very best of what the industry has to offer," Jackson said. "We're also proud of the community impact we're making and intend to make here in Vermillion County," he added.

The free Grand Opening Day Celebration on Saturday, September 23, will feature education and entertainment, presented by local event partners and national cannabis culture and lifestyle brands. The Grand Opening Day Celebration includes:

Exclusive Product Launch: Be among the first to explore an exclusive selection of premium cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more.

Be among the first to explore an exclusive selection of premium cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more. Educational Workshops: Gain insight into the world of cannabis with expert-led workshops and informational sessions on responsible consumption, health benefits, and cultivation.

Gain insight into the world of cannabis with expert-led workshops and informational sessions on responsible consumption, health benefits, and cultivation. Live Entertainment: Enjoy live music, art displays, and interactive experiences that celebrate the vibrant culture of cannabis.

Enjoy live music, art displays, and interactive experiences that celebrate the vibrant culture of cannabis. Special Discounts: Take advantage of exclusive Grand Opening discounts and promotions on select products.

Take advantage of exclusive Grand Opening discounts and promotions on select products. Food Trucks and Refreshments: Savor delectable cuisine from local food trucks and refresh with a variety of beverages while exploring the store.

"What we've been able to build represents a significant achievement towards normalizing the cannabis purchasing and consumption experience," said Paul Offutt, owner of Offutt Development. "On September 23, we'll start with a Grand Opening event to celebrate the community we are proud to be part of," Offutt said.

For more information, visit follow us on social media at @ParkwayDispensary and @MollysJoint for updates and sneak peeks leading up to the big day.

About Parkway Dispensary:

Parkway Dispensary is an adult-use cannabis dispensary, affiliated with The 1937 Group, Ltd, a minority-owned, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Chicago, IL. As a new retail operation, it promises to provide shoppers access to unique cannabis products, many of which are new to the Illinois market.

About Molly's Joint:

Molly's Joint, an age 21+ establishment, takes the concept of a cannabis lounge to new heights. Molly's Joint provides an area for consumption, a full bar/restaurant, a gaming area, and indoor event spaces, promising a truly immersive experience for all. The complex also features an outdoor event space designed to accommodate a variety of activities, from live music concerts to community-led seasonal markets.

Media contact: [email protected]

