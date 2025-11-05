Indorama Ventures and Indovinya Global Leaders Represent the Group at the Climate Action Innovation Zone in São Paulo

Executives reinforce the Group's role in the sustainable transition of the chemical industry during a pre-COP30 event

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Held for the fifth time in parallel with the COP, the Climate Action Innovation Zone takes place this year in São Paulo (SP), from November 6 to 8, bringing together global leaders, companies, and policymakers committed to accelerating industrial innovation and sustainability.

The event will feature executives from Indorama Ventures and Indovinya, its global specialty chemicals and surfactants business segment, reinforcing the Group's commitment to multisector dialogue and collaborative development of sustainable and innovative solutions with key stakeholders in the chemical industry.

Indovinya will participate with a booth and an active presence in the event's discussions. The business segment will be represented by Kim Knotts, Global Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety, Quality (EHSQ) and Sustainability, and Marina Donaldson, Sustainability Director, who lead Indovinya's global sustainability agenda. Their participation highlights Indovinya's leadership role in driving the chemical industry's transition toward more responsible and low-impact solutions.

During the event, Indovinya will showcase initiatives, technologies, and targets that are propelling the transition to sustainable chemistry – with special emphasis on its wind energy self-generation project, developed in partnership with Casa dos Ventos, which already supplies 50% of Indovinya's electricity consumption in Brazil.

"Our participation in these discussions ahead of COP30 reinforces Indovinya's commitment to combining innovation with social and environmental responsibility, helping the chemical industry move toward more sustainable, low-impact solutions," says Kim Knotts, Global Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety, Quality (EHSQ) and Sustainability at Indovinya.

In addition to its booth, Indovinya will host a roundtable discussion on November 7 at 3:30 p.m. (GMT-3), titled "Next-Generation Sustainability: Designing Solutions for the Chemical Industry of Tomorrow." The debate will address the role of the chemical sector in creating a new generation of sustainable products.

"We'll discuss the main advances and gaps in the surfactants market, as well as regulatory signals pointing to the need for transformation. The panel will also explore topics such as digitalization, transparency, low-emission technologies, and the sourcing of renewable energy and raw materials," explains Marina Donaldson, Sustainability Director at Indovinya.

Indorama Ventures will also showcase a corporate booth at the event, underscoring its position as a global leader in the chemical industry with a diverse footprint, integrated portfolio, and strong commitment to accelerating the transition toward a circular and low-carbon future. Through its Innovate to 2028 sustainability roadmap and a range of innovative solutions, the company highlights how it is driving measurable impact across its value chain. The company also showcased its milestone achievement of recycling over 150 billion post-consumer PET bottles from February 2011 through August 2025, reinforcing its market leadership in the global PET recycling industry.

Yash Lohia, Executive President of Petchem and Chairman of the ESG Council, Indorama Ventures, said "In an era of challenging market dynamics, our commitment to sustainability remains unwavering. At Indorama Ventures, we recognize that the desire for a greener future needs to meet the reality of affordability—and this is precisely where innovation and collaboration matter most. By participating in the Climate Action Innovation Zone for the third consecutive year, we reaffirm our role in driving transformative solutions that balance economic resilience with environmental responsibility. Together with our partners, we aim to accelerate the transition to a circular, low-carbon future, ensuring that progress does not pause even in tough times."

Companies and professionals interested in attending Indovinya's roundtable discussion can register via the provided link.

EVENT DETAILS

Climate Action Innovation Zone

Date: November 6–8

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (GMT-3)

Venue: Hotel Renaissance

Address: Alameda Jaú, 1,620 – Jardim Paulista, São Paulo – Brazil, ZIP 01420-006

Indovinya Booth: #003 – Amazonia Room

Indorama Ventures Booth: #004 – Amazonia Room

Roundtable: Next-Generation Sustainability: Designing Solutions for the Chemical Industry of Tomorrow

Date: November 7

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (GMT-3)

About Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures PCL, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg: IVL.TB), is one of the world's leading sustainable petrochemicals producers, with a manufacturing footprint serving local and regional customers across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Our ~25,000 employees reimagine chemistry to create safe, responsible materials that sustain life-critical industries and improve the lives of billions of people. Our segments—Combined PET, Fibers, Indovinya, and Indovida—produce indispensable chemistry serving essential markets, including food & beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, home & personal care, automotive, and agrochemicals. The company's diverse businesses generated revenue of $15.4 billion in 2024. Indorama Ventures is listed in the Dow Jones Best-In-Class Indices, recognizing our ambition to lead change and shape a future where materials are more innovative and circular. www.indoramaventures.com | LinkedIn

SOURCE Indorama Ventures