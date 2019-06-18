Indotravelteam Launches New Travel Destinations, Giving Travelers a Chance to Unlock the Hidden Volcanoes of Indonesia

JAVA and BALI, Indonesia, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indotravelteam is enticing travelers to take more of an exotic trip with new destinations in Indonesia. The Bromo Mountain in East Java, Indonesia offers a chance to unlock the hidden active volcanoes and observe the Kasada ceremony at Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park. Kasada is one of the oldest ceremonies in the world and is part of the annual festival that takes place on Bromo Mountain.

Indotravelteam

The festival is run by the Tenggerese, locals who live nearby the Bromo volcano. They have preserved their traditions from ancient times. Travelers can immerse themselves in the culture while exploring the landscape.

Kasada, which runs from July 17-18, includes various activities, including taking water from the Holy Springs ground, unifying the holy liquid and transferring it to the Luhur Poten Temple. The day after that, traditional dances are performed by the locals under the Tenggerese shaman's guidance. Then, before midnight, the crowd, guided by the shamans, gathers together in the middle of a beautiful wild nature phenomenon called Sea of Sands, proclaiming a prayer and asking the blessing of Sang Hyang Widi Wasa and God of Mahameru. Then the crowd, gifted by the holy water, heads to the Bromo crater edges in order to throw away their offerings to the gods.

Travelers can also visit active volcanoes Mount Bromo and Semeru. The nearest airports, the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali and the Juanda International Airport in Java, are the best for travelers.

The most effective way for travelers to visit the destination is through a trip with Indotravelteam, which has more than 15 years of travel and tourism experience in the region. They can plan the trip, obtain the necessary permissions and organize a guide during the trip who will provide all of the necessary information.

"Indotravelteam is high-skilled and are pure enthusiasts deeply passionate in helping travelers have the best possible experiences," says Pierrick Bigot, CEO of Indotravelteam. "We ensure to organize a trip that is safe, exciting and unforgettable."

This summer, Indotravelteam has prepared something special – a trip to marvelous Mount Bromo and the Kawah Ijen volcano, which has the only blue colored lava on Earth, combined with a visit to a sulfur mine.

