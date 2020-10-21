IndraSoft awarded 5-year US Air Force DevSecOps Services BOA

IndraSoft is an emerging leader in Agile, DevSecOps, and Cybersecurity solutions for our federal customers, supporting their cyber software factory needs by building a cadre of architects, full stack developers, and systems and cybersecurity engineers. Combining mission critical capabilities with tools such as our Vauban Cybersecurity Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform built to enhance security operations and continuous monitoring throughout the DevSecOps delivery pipeline enables IndraSoft to help customers evolve to achieve continuous authority to operate (C-ATO) in a DevSecOps CI/CD containerized and secure cloud environment.

Raj Lingam, President & CTO stated, "We are thrilled to be a part of the LevelUP Platform One team to help deliver solutions that would transform the way software systems are rapidly and securely developed and deployed across DoD at the speed of agile to create a competitive edge for our war fighters. We are proud to add DevSecOps Services BOA in addition to our existing DevSecOps Tools BOA to support our DoD customer base."

For more information about IndraSoft's DevSecOps Services BOA, contact us at [email protected].

About IndraSoft

IndraSoft provides cutting edge Enterprise IT solutions to our customers across DoD and Civilian Federal Agencies including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Information Systems Agency, Defense Logistics Agency, USTRANSCOM, Department of State, and U.S. Census Bureau. IndraSoft's Agile/DevOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Analytics, AI/ML and Blockchain solutions enable our customers to focus on mission imperatives with confidence in the value of IndraSoft's commitment, ability, and high performing staff.

