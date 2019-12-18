IndraSoft awarded a 5 year, $95M BOA for US Air Force DevSecOps Pipeline

RESTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IndraSoft is excited and proud to be a part of the LevelUP Codeworks program to support a dynamic and robust capability that is transforming software development across the US Air Force. IndraSoft, Inc. a leading technology consulting services firm, announced that it has been awarded a 5-year, $95M Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) for DevSecOps Pipeline & Platform Integration & Licensing Services to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division's LevelUP Program. IndraSoft will provide DevSecOps tools, pipeline, and platform integration and licensing services for a broad range of software, data, and programming tools, including continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) software products, for the LevelUP program.

Based in San Antonio, TX, the U.S. Air Force's LevelUP program is using agile processes and the latest DevSecOps technology innovations to rapidly deliver capabilities to support a wide range of Air Force and DoD missions to protect our country's security.

Raj Lingam, President & CTO stated, "We are thrilled to be a part of the LevelUp team to help deliver solutions at the "Speed of Relevance"! IndraSoft's DevSecOps Pipeline and Agile Development capabilities are helping customers realize the potential of cyber solutions designed to accelerate capability delivery and responsiveness."

For more information about IndraSoft's DevSecOps Pipeline & Platform Integration & Licensing Services BOA, contact us at AF.Cyber@IndraSoft.com.

About IndraSoft

IndraSoft provides cutting edge Enterprise IT solutions to our customers across DoD and Civilian Federal Agencies including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Logistics Agency, USTRANSCOM, Department of State, Department of Transportation, Department of Justice, and U.S. Census Bureau. IndraSoft's Agile/DevOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Analytics, and Blockchain solutions enable our customers to focus on mission imperatives with confidence in the value of IndraSoft's commitment, ability, and high performing staff.

