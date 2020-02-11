IndraSoft awarded GSA Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS)

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IndraSoft has passed GSA's rigorous written and oral review boards for its new cybersecurity Special Item Number (SIN), which includes Penetration Testing, Incident Response, Cyber Hunt, Risk and Vulnerability Assessment and High Value Asset Assessments. IndraSoft has provided these services to several DoD and Civilian agencies since its inception in 2004.

"IndraSoft is a leading cybersecurity service provider across Department of Defense agencies including Air Force, US Army, Defense Manpower Data Center, and civilian agencies such as US Census Bureau. IndraSoft's federal cybersecurity solutions help agencies prevent, detect and respond to cyber-attacks and protect national assets. Addition of GSA HACS SIN provides yet another avenue for our federal customers to utilize our cyber expertise," said Karthik Srinivasan, COO of IndraSoft.

"GSA HACS SIN addition further substantiates IndraSoft's deep and demonstrated Cyber Security experience for its federal customers," said Raj Lingam, President & CTO of IndraSoft. "We look forward to taking an even larger role in executing the National Cyber Strategy and defending our government's infrastructure and information systems from existing and emerging cyber threats. IndraSoft's Vauban cyber solution, built on top of its Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform is a testament to how we seamlessly enable Risk Management Framework (RMF), Continuous ATO and Security Operations Center (SOC) services to meet federal agencies' future needs."

About IndraSoft:

IndraSoft provides cutting edge Enterprise IT solutions to our customers across DoD and Civilian Federal Agencies including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Logistics Agency, USTRANSCOM, Department of State, Department of Justice, and U.S. Census Bureau. IndraSoft's Agile/DevOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Analytics, AI/ML and Blockchain solutions enable our customers to focus on mission imperatives with confidence in the value of IndraSoft's commitment, ability, and high performing staff.

