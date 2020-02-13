IndraSoft promotes John Luongo as Chief Growth Officer

RESTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IndraSoft announced on Thursday that John Luongo has been promoted to be the company's new Chief Growth Officer. John Luongo will focus on business development and corporate strategy to capitalize on the company's growth. John joined IndraSoft in 2018 and has served the company as its Vice President of Growth and Strategy, leading a team of Business Development, Proposals, Marketing and Sales Support functions.

"John is perfect for this new position, given his proven leadership of business development and demonstrated track record leading and winning major programs across federal agencies in his entire career," said Neeraja Lingam, IndraSoft's CEO. "We are positioning IndraSoft for leapfrog growth in 2020, building on our strong performance in 2019 and expect John to play a major role in our continued success," she added.

Prior to joining IndraSoft, John Luongo held several leadership positions at various organizations including a long tenure at SRA International (now GDIT), as its Vice President for Capture Strategy.

"I am excited to continue the IndraSoft's growth trajectory, leveraging our strong DevSecOps and Cyber Security solutions across the Defense and Civilian customer base. I look forward to expanding IndraSoft's presence within Defense, Intelligence and Civilian markets with our innovative, mission focused solutions," John Luongo stated.

About IndraSoft:

IndraSoft provides cutting edge Enterprise IT solutions to our customers across DoD and Civilian Federal Agencies including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Logistics Agency, USTRANSCOM, Department of State, Department of Justice, and U.S. Census Bureau. IndraSoft's Agile/DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Analytics, AI/ML and Blockchain solutions enable our customers to focus on mission imperatives with confidence in the value of IndraSoft's commitment, ability, and high performing staff.

