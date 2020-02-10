IndraSoft Wins $43M Army INSCOM Maintenance of Enterprise Technologies & Applications Task Order

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IndraSoft is excited to support the Maintenance of Enterprise Technologies and Applications (META) program for the U.S. Army INSCOM under the Encore III contract. IndraSoft will be supporting Army INSCOM's IT and mission operations to enable advanced analytical, intelligent data sharing, and DevSecOps system integration initiatives to meet continually evolving requirements. IndraSoft will help the Army migrate META to secure cloud operations to enhance the security, flexibility and scalability of these mission critical applications using DevSecOps and Agile systems development processes. Implementing cloud native architecture will enable the U.S Army to dramatically increase efficiency and performance while lowering operational costs. We will help guide the adoption of emerging data technologies to drive analytical performance, to identify mission trends, enhance operational intelligence, and provide shared access to data across the enterprise.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support U.S Army INSCOM," said Raj Lingam, IndraSoft President and CTO. "META represents a key aspect of the Army's national security mission. We look forward to working closely with the Army to enable their vision for exploiting cloud technologies to increase mission effectiveness. IndraSoft's commitment to technology transformation and development through our DevSecOps pipeline and Agile Development capabilities are helping customers realize the potential of cyber and mission solutions designed to accelerate capability delivery and responsiveness."

About IndraSoft:

IndraSoft provides cutting edge Enterprise IT solutions to our customers across DoD and Civilian Federal Agencies including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Logistics Agency, USTRANSCOM, Department of State, Department of Justice, and U.S. Census Bureau. IndraSoft's Agile/DevOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Analytics, AI/ML and Blockchain solutions enable our customers to focus on mission imperatives with confidence in the value of IndraSoft's commitment, ability, and high performing staff.

