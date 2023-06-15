Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2023: Effective Research Programs Hold Key in Roll Out of Advanced iPSC Treatments

15 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Vascular Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cardiac Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $820.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$820.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Evotec SE
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- Abcam PLC
- Horizon Discovery Ltd.
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Cell Applications, Inc.
- Invivogen
- ALSTEM, LLC
- Censo Biotechnologies Ltd.
- Creative Bioarray
- Creative Biolabs
- Axol Bioscience Ltd.
- ID Pharma Co., Ltd.
- BlueRock Therapeutics, LLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Gains from Increasing Use in Research for COVID-19
- Studies Employing iPSCs in COVID-19 Research
- Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude
- Applications of Stem Cells
- Types of Stem Cells
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): An Introduction
- Production of iPSCs
- First & Second Generation Mouse iPSCs
- Human iPSCs
- Key Properties of iPSCs
- Transcription Factors Involved in Generation of iPSCs
- Noteworthy Research & Application Areas for iPSCs
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
- Drug Development Application to Witness Considerable Growth
- Technical Breakthroughs, Advances & Clinical Trials to Spur Growth of iPSC Market
- North America Dominates Global iPSC Market
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovation/Advancement
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Effective Research Programs Hold Key in Roll Out of Advanced iPSC Treatments
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: A Giant Leap in the Therapeutic Applications
- Research Trends in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Space
- Worldwide Publication of hESC and hiPSC Research Papers for the Period 2008-2010, 2011-2013 and 2014-2016
- Number of Original Research Papers on hESC and iPSC Published Worldwide (2014-2016)
- Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells Shift the Focus onto iPSCs
- Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of iPSCs
- Induced Pluripotent: A Potential Competitor to hESCs?
- Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (in %) for the Year 2019
- Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category: Breakdown (in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering for 2019
- Pluripotent Stem Cells Hold Significance for Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine
- Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017
- Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income Countries
- Growing Importance of iPSCs in Personalized Drug Discovery
- Persistent Advancements in Genetics Space and Subsequent Growth in Precision Medicine Augur Well for iPSCs Market
- Global Precision Medicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Supports Growth of iPSCs Market
- Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040
- Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) by Cancer Type: 2018
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
- Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for iPSCs Market
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth
- Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries
- New Gene-Editing Tools Spur Interest and Investments in Genetics, Driving Lucrative Growth Opportunities for iPSCs: Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in Genetics for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
- Launch of Numerous iPSCs-Related Clinical Trials Set to Benefit Market Growth
- Number of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells based Studies by Select Condition: As on Oct 31, 2020
- iPSCs-based Clinical Trial for Heart Diseases
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells for Stroke Treatment
- 'Off-the-shelf' Stem Cell Treatment for Cancer Enters Clinical Trial
- iPSCs for Hematological Disorders
- Market Benefits from Growing Funding for iPSCs-Related R&D Initiatives
- Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$ Million) for the Years 2016 through 2021
- Human iPSC Banks: A Review of Emerging Opportunities and Drawbacks
- Human iPSC Banks Worldwide: An Overview
- Cell Sources and Reprogramming Methods Used by Select iPSC Banks
- Innovations, Research Studies & Advancements in iPSCs
- Key iPSC Research Breakthroughs for Regenerative Medicine
- Researchers Develop Novel Oncogene-Free and Virus-Free iPSC Production Method
- Scientists Study Concerns of Genetic Mutations in iPSCs
- iPSCs Hold Tremendous Potential in Transforming Research Efforts
- Researchers Highlight Potential Use of iPSCs for Developing Novel Cancer Vaccines
- Scientists Use Machine Learning to Improve Reliability of iPSC Self-Organization
- STEMCELL Technologies Unveils mTeSRT Plus
- Challenges and Risks Related to Pluripotent Stem Cells
- A Glance at Issues Related to Reprogramming of Adult Cells to iPSCs
- A Note on Legal, Social and Ethical Considerations with iPSCs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nz12r4
