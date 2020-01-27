Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

This study is focused on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side.Different market segments for this emerging market are covered.

For example, application-based market segments include academic research, drug development and toxicity testing, and regenerative medicine; product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation and cell analysis; iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, neurons, endothelia cells and other cell types; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications and research publications in the field.



- An overview of the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Information on induced pluripotent stem cell research products, including various assays and kits, culture media and medium components, such as serum, growth factors and inhibitors, antibodies, enzymes

- Complete understanding of the key technologies adopted for induced pluripotent stem cell research

- Discussion of important manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing market demand, such as the driving forces and limiting factors of induced pluripotent stem cell market growth

- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Applied StemCell Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Corning Life Sciences, EMD Millipore, Lonza Group Ltd., Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



It has been over 10 years since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology.The market has gradually become an important part of the life sciences industry during recent years.



Particularly for the past five years, the global market for iPSCs has experienced a rapid growth.The market was estimated at REDACTED in 2018 and over REDACTED in 2019, with an average REDACTED growth.



The overall iPSC market is forecast to continue its steady growth and reach REDACTED in 2024, with anestimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2019 through 2024.



Key Drivers for Market Growth



This report has identified several key drivers for the rapidly growing market -

- iPSCs hold promising hope for therapeutic solutions for diseases without ethical issues. A series of technical breakthroughs were made in recent years for improving cellular reprogramming, differentiation and large-scale production of GMP- grade iPSCs derived cells toward clinical usability.

- Advances in genetics such as NGS technologies have promoted the progress on precision medicine, where the availability of iPSCs from a variety of genetic, lifestyle and environment backgrounds will help make the precision healthcare a clinical reality. iPSC banking together with related technologies is developing into a platform for precision and personalized medicine, which is experiencing rapid growth globally.

- In recent years, several iPSCs clinical trials have been or are going to be launched for a variety of diseases. The first human iPSC clinical trial started in August 2014, and the recent report of the first macular degeneration patient treated with the sheets of retinal pigmented epithelial cells made from iPSCs was encouraging. The progresses toward clinical practice will drive the growth of the clinical market and the research market as well.

- The pharmaceutical industry needs better cell sources such as iPSC-derived functional cells for drug toxicity testing and drug screening.

- The U.S. government has been encouraging the marketing of stem cells, including iPSCs.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been authorized to provide orphan drug designations for many of the therapies developed for rare diseases such as Parkinson's and Huntington's using stem cells.

- The provisions of grants from organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) have been encouraging for the research institutes to venture into iPSC research.

- Rapidly growing medical tourism and contract research outsourcing drives the Asia-Pacific stem cell market.

- Cellular reprogramming, including iPSC technology, was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize.

- New biotechnologies such as CRISPR/Cas genome editing technology are advancing iPSCs into more and better uses. For example, the hypoimmunogenic derivatives of engineered iPSCs have shown lost immunogenicity which would become a potential novel therapy to treat various diseases.



