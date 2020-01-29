Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Projections to 2024
Jan 29, 2020, 06:04 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is focused on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side.
It has been over 10 years since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. The market has gradually become an important part of the life sciences industry during recent years. Particularly for the past five years, the global market for iPSCs has experienced rapid growth.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on induced pluripotent stem cell research products, including various assays and kits, culture media and medium components, such as serum, growth factors and inhibitors, antibodies, enzymes
- Complete understanding of the key technologies adopted for induced pluripotent stem cell research
- Discussion of important manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing market demand, such as the driving forces and limiting factors of induced pluripotent stem cell market growth
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Applied StemCell Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Corning Life Sciences, EMD Millipore, Lonza Group Ltd., Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report has identified several key drivers for the rapidly growing market:
- iPSCs hold promising hope for therapeutic solutions for diseases without ethical issues. A series of technical breakthroughs were made in recent years for improving cellular reprogramming, differentiation and large-scale production of GMP- grade iPSCs derived cells toward clinical usability.
- Advances in genetics such as NGS technologies have promoted the progress on precision medicine, where the availability of iPSCs from a variety of genetic, lifestyle and environmental backgrounds will help make precision healthcare a clinical reality. iPSC banking together with related technologies is developing into a platform for precision and personalized medicine, which is experiencing rapid growth globally.
- In recent years, several iPSCs clinical trials have been or are going to be launched for a variety of diseases. The first human iPSC clinical trial started in August 2014, and the recent report of the first macular degeneration patient treated with the sheets of retinal pigmented epithelial cells made from iPSCs was encouraging. The progress toward clinical practice will drive the growth of the clinical market and the research market as well.
- The pharmaceutical industry needs better cell sources such as iPSC-derived functional cells for drug toxicity testing and drug screening.
- The U.S. government has been encouraging the marketing of stem cells, including iPSCs.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been authorized to provide orphan drug designations for many of the therapies developed for rare diseases such as Parkinson's and Huntington's using stem cells.
- The provisions of grants from organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) have been encouraging for the research institutes to venture into iPSC research.
- Rapidly growing medical tourism and contract research outsourcing drive the Asia-Pacific stem cell market.
- Cellular reprogramming, including iPSC technology, was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize.
- New biotechnologies such as CRISPR/Cas genome editing technology are advancing iPSCs into more and better uses. For example, the hypoimmunogenic derivatives of engineered iPSCs have shown lost immunogenicity which would become a potential novel therapy to treat various diseases.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Key Drivers for Market Growth
Chapter 3 Overview
- Introduction
- History and Current State
- Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Technology Overview
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Generation
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Differentiation
- Current Challenges to iPSC Applications
Chapter 4 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications
- Academic Research
- Pharmaco-Toxicological Screening
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Disease Modeling
- Tissue Engineering
- Cell Therapy
Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Segmentation and Forecast
- Market Overview
- Application-Based Market Overview
- U.S. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Product Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Tissue Cell Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell and Derivative Cell Market
- Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells by Application
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell by Product Function
- Global Market
- Regional Markets
- Research Market Compared with the Clinical Market
- Application-Based Markets for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells
- Market for Human Cardiomyocytes Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Market for Human Hepatocytes Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Market for Human Endothelia Cells Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Regional Markets
- Market for Human Neural Cells Derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Regional Markets
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derived Cells Market by Species
- Global Market
- Regional Markets
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture Markets
Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Application Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research Product Types
- Major Players
- Major Commercial Entities
- Major Non-Commercial Organizations
- Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 7 Drug Discovery and Development Market
- Product Types
- Major Players
- Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types
- Major Players
- Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 9 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Clinical Application Market
- Product Types
- Regulations
- Market Projection
Chapter 10 Research Market Trend Analysis
- Grant Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Scientific Publication Analysis
- Driving Forces
Chapter 11 Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis
- Clinical Trials
- Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- Ischemic Heart Disease
- Parkinson's Disease
- Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD)
- Spine Cord Injuries
- Cornea Repair
- Cancers
- Driving Forces
- Limiting Factors
- Technologies
- Regulations
- Market Acceptance
- Clinical Efficiency
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- ABM (Applied Biological Materials Inc.)
- Addgene
- Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Alstem LLC
- Applied Stemcell Inc.
- ATCC
- Axol Bioscience
- Bio-Techne
- Bluerock Therapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (Ipierian)
- Cell Signaling Technology
- Cellular Dynamics International, A Fujifilm Company
- Corning Life Sciences
- Creative Bioarray
- EMD Millipore
- Fate Therapeutics
- Genecopoeia
- Gentarget Inc.
- ID Pharma Co. Ltd.
- Invivogen
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Megakaryon Corp.
- Mti-Globalstem, A Part Of Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Ncardia
- Newcells Biotech
- Opsis Therapeutics
- Orig3N Inc.
- Peprotech
- Plasticell Ltd.
- Primorigen Biosciences
- Promega Corp.
- Promocell Gmbh
- Qiagen N.V.
- Reprocell Inc.
- Roslin Cell Sciences
- Sciencell Research Laboratories
- Sigma-Aldrich, A Part Of Milliporesigma
- Stemcell Technologies
- Stemgent Inc., A Reprocell Group Co.
- System Biosciences Inc.
- Takara Bio Usa Inc. (Clontech Laboratories)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Viacyte Inc.
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
Chapter 13 Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbchn9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article