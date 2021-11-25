Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market to grow by USD 1.55 billion|Evolving Opportunities with Applied StemCell Inc. & Axol Biosciences Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the technological advancements in manufacturing, the rising prevalence of several chronic disorders such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, and the rising financial assistance by governments. However, the lack of awareness is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The induced pluripotent stem cells production market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The induced pluripotent stem cells production market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Applied StemCell Inc., Axol Biosciences Ltd., Evotec SE, Fate Therapeutics Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LIFE & BRAIN GmbH, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, REPROCELL Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Applied StemCell Inc. - The company is involved in offering mouse embryonic stem cells, mouse iPSCs and cell lines derived from integration-free iPSCs using feeder-free culture protocols.

The company is involved in offering mouse embryonic stem cells, mouse iPSCs and cell lines derived from integration-free iPSCs using feeder-free culture protocols. Axol Biosciences Ltd. - The company is involved in offering induced pluripotent stem cells by using edge reprogramming technologies such as non-integrating episomal or Sendai virus reprogramming.

The company is involved in offering induced pluripotent stem cells by using edge reprogramming technologies such as non-integrating episomal or Sendai virus reprogramming. Evotec SE - The company is involved in offering iPSC-based, off-the-shelf cell therapies with long-lasting efficacy.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the induced pluripotent stem cells production market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified as Hospitals, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, and Others. The induced pluripotent stem cells production market share growth by the hospitals segment has been significant.

has been significant. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied StemCell Inc., Axol Biosciences Ltd., Evotec SE, Fate Therapeutics Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LIFE & BRAIN GmbH, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, REPROCELL Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

