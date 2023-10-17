InductEV Names David Greenfader as Chief Business Development Officer

News provided by

InductEV

17 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InductEV, the global leader in wireless charging solutions for commercial fleets, today announced the appointment of David Greenfader as its Chief Business Development Officer. 

Mr. Greenfader brings considerable experience to InductEV through his previous three years at WAVE and nine years at BEAM GLOBAL where he held similar business development roles focused on innovative green technologies.

Continue Reading
David Greenfader
David Greenfader

In announcing the appointment, InductEV's President and Chief Commercial Officer M. David Dealy stated, "We are delighted to welcome David to our rapidly growing team and business. As the transport sector continues to electrify, his expertise in meeting the demands of commercial fleet owners and operators will prove indispensable." 

Reflecting on his new role, Mr. Greenfader added, "I have been following InductEV's progress since its days as Momentum Dynamics. It's clear to me that the company's pathbreaking wireless charging solutions, which incorporate proprietary hardware, software, and AI-driven data analytics, will soon replace traditional methods for powering commercial fleets. I expect InductEV to lead the transformation of municipal transportation and drayage operations at warehouses, ports and freight terminals." 

Mr. Greenfader holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations/Political Science from the University of Southern California and resides in Palos Verdes, CA.

ABOUT InductEV 

InductEV (formerly Momentum Dynamics) is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries. With its proprietary wireless solution now deployed in 20+ locations worldwide and with nearly 50 patents issued or in process, the King of Prussia, PA-based company is the global leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging.

InductEV's solution lowers commercial fleet owners' and operators' total carbon footprint and capital and ongoing operational costs. It accomplishes this by minimizing dependencies on people and real estate while maximizing vehicle uptime with on-route charging during daytime hours when no carbon renewable energy is plentiful. This model reduces electricity usage during peak load times, while eliminating the need for large batteries, battery replacement, and recycling. The company just opened the nation's first R&D center for wireless EV charging.  (https://www.inductev.com/)

Media Contact:
Peter Himler
1-516-308-1120
[email protected] 

SOURCE InductEV

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.