InductEV Names David Greenfader as Chief Business Development Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InductEV, the global leader in wireless charging solutions for commercial fleets, today announced the appointment of David Greenfader as its Chief Business Development Officer.

Mr. Greenfader brings considerable experience to InductEV through his previous three years at WAVE and nine years at BEAM GLOBAL where he held similar business development roles focused on innovative green technologies.

In announcing the appointment, InductEV's President and Chief Commercial Officer M. David Dealy stated, "We are delighted to welcome David to our rapidly growing team and business. As the transport sector continues to electrify, his expertise in meeting the demands of commercial fleet owners and operators will prove indispensable."

Reflecting on his new role, Mr. Greenfader added, "I have been following InductEV's progress since its days as Momentum Dynamics. It's clear to me that the company's pathbreaking wireless charging solutions, which incorporate proprietary hardware, software, and AI-driven data analytics, will soon replace traditional methods for powering commercial fleets. I expect InductEV to lead the transformation of municipal transportation and drayage operations at warehouses, ports and freight terminals."

Mr. Greenfader holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations/Political Science from the University of Southern California and resides in Palos Verdes, CA.

ABOUT InductEV

InductEV (formerly Momentum Dynamics) is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries. With its proprietary wireless solution now deployed in 20+ locations worldwide and with nearly 50 patents issued or in process, the King of Prussia, PA-based company is the global leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging.

InductEV's solution lowers commercial fleet owners' and operators' total carbon footprint and capital and ongoing operational costs. It accomplishes this by minimizing dependencies on people and real estate while maximizing vehicle uptime with on-route charging during daytime hours when no carbon renewable energy is plentiful. This model reduces electricity usage during peak load times, while eliminating the need for large batteries, battery replacement, and recycling. The company just opened the nation's first R&D center for wireless EV charging. (https://www.inductev.com/)

