Induction Cookware Market Size Worth USD 1.38 bn| Growing Promotion of Induction Cooking Boosting the Market Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Oct 06, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The induction cookware market is set to grow by USD 1.38 billion between 2021 and 2025, and register a CAGR of 4.20%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the growing promotion of induction cooking, new product launches, and the expansion of distribution networks will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Also, the factors such as volatility in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Induction Cookware Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Pan
- Skillet Pan
- Pressure Cooker
- Dutch Oven
- Stockpot
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Induction Cookware Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the induction cookware market in the household appliances industry include Chantal Corp., Groupe SEB, Meyer Corp., Newell Brands Inc., NuWave LLC, Stove Kraft Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Whirlpool Corp., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Induction Cookware Market size
- Induction Cookware Market trends
- Induction Cookware Market industry analysis
Induction Cookware Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist induction cookware market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the induction cookware market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the induction cookware market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of induction cookware market vendors
|
Induction Cookware Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.38 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.10
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Chantal Corp., Groupe SEB, Meyer Corp., Newell Brands Inc., NuWave LLC, Stove Kraft Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Whirlpool Corp., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
