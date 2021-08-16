Induction Furnace Market in India records a CAGR of 6.63%|Electro Power Enterprise and Foster Induction Pvt. Ltd. Emerge as the Dominant Market Players | Technavio
Induction Furnace Market Report in India highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Industrial Machinery Industry
Induction furnace market in India will have Electro Power Enterprise, Foster Induction Pvt. Ltd. and HK Malvi Industries as major participants during 2021-2025
Aug 16, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The induction furnace market in India is expected to grow by USD 74.81 million during 2021-2025, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report lists out key market participants holding dominant positions in the overall competitive landscape. Some of the dominant players include Electro Power Enterprise (India), Foster Induction Pvt. Ltd. (India), HK Malvi Industries (India), Inductotherm Group (US), and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. (India).
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the induction furnace market in India in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industrials sector is likely to witness negative impact during the forecast period. Despite these effects of the pandemic, the induction furnace market in India is likely to register a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Identifying potential disruptions
- Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Market Participants Analysis
Electro Power Enterprise
The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of induction furnace fasteners, induction furnace sheets, induction furnace diode, induction heating equipment, and others. They offer different types of induction furnace products such as induction furnace switches, induction furnace thyristor, induction furnace hose clamp, and others.
Foster Induction Pvt. Ltd.
The company offers different types of induction furnaces including induction melting furnaces for gold 2kg, induction melting furnaces for COPPER - SILVER, and others.
HK Malvi Industries
The company offers different types of induction furnaces such as gold melting furnaces, induction melting furnaces, and others.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/induction-furnace-market-in-india-industry-analysis
Induction Furnace Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Induction furnace market in India is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Steel Industry
- Copper Industry
- Aluminum Industry
- Zinc Industry
- Type
- Channel Induction Furnaces
- Coreless Induction Furnaces
The induction furnace market in India is driven by increasing developments in the Indian furnace industry, a rising focus on technology upgrades, and the growing popularity of the Make in India initiative. By end-user, the steel industry was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 and the segment is likely to retain its position in terms of market size during the forecast period. On the other hand, the channel induction surfaces segment led the highest share of the induction furnace market in India as they are majorly deployed for alloys with a low melting point.
Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the induction furnace market in India,
Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70818
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article