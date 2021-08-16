Induction Furnace Market in India records a CAGR of 6.63%|Electro Power Enterprise and Foster Induction Pvt. Ltd. Emerge as the Dominant Market Players | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the induction furnace market in India in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industrials sector is likely to witness negative impact during the forecast period. Despite these effects of the pandemic, the induction furnace market in India is likely to register a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Electro Power Enterprise

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of induction furnace fasteners, induction furnace sheets, induction furnace diode, induction heating equipment, and others. They offer different types of induction furnace products such as induction furnace switches, induction furnace thyristor, induction furnace hose clamp, and others.

Foster Induction Pvt. Ltd.

The company offers different types of induction furnaces including induction melting furnaces for gold 2kg, induction melting furnaces for COPPER - SILVER, and others.

HK Malvi Industries

The company offers different types of induction furnaces such as gold melting furnaces, induction melting furnaces, and others.

Induction Furnace Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Induction furnace market in India is segmented as below:

End-user

Steel Industry



Copper Industry



Aluminum Industry



Zinc Industry

Type

Channel Induction Furnaces



Coreless Induction Furnaces

The induction furnace market in India is driven by increasing developments in the Indian furnace industry, a rising focus on technology upgrades, and the growing popularity of the Make in India initiative. By end-user, the steel industry was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 and the segment is likely to retain its position in terms of market size during the forecast period. On the other hand, the channel induction surfaces segment led the highest share of the induction furnace market in India as they are majorly deployed for alloys with a low melting point.

Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the induction furnace market in India,

