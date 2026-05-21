Induction Therapies Unveils GloXO+PDRN: Advanced Microneedling Recovery Treatment for Post Procedure Care

The provider-exclusive formula accelerates healing, reduces post-treatment stress, and elevates patient outcomes

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Induction Therapies, a leader in innovative skincare solutions and creator of Collagen P.I.N., proudly announces the launch of GloXO+PDRN, a professional-grade post-microneedling recovery complex. The provider-exclusive formula offers aesthetic practices a clearer, clinically focused recovery option within the rapidly growing PDRN category.

GloXO Box + Applicator

GloXO+PDRN features a dual-regenerative formula that combines 5% Salmon PDRN with plant exosomes, providing advanced healing support and delivering visible results even after a single session. Designed with a treatment-first approach, the product targets the critical post-needling window to accelerate skin recovery, calm the appearance of treatment stress, and enhance post-procedure radiance.

"GloXO+PDRN was created for the precise moment when skin is most vulnerable and in need of support post treatment," said Angelia Inscoe, Founder of Induction Therapies and Collagen P.I.N. "We provide practices with a differentiated, clinically relevant recovery solution that enhances patient confidence and elevates the post-procedure experience."

"PDRN serums are everywhere, but quality can be hard to find," said founding director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery and board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Tina Alster. "Induction Therapies' GloXO+PDRN immediately caught my attention. I was impressed by the formula and how it feels surprisingly lightweight and absorbs beautifully. It has been excellent for post-microneedling care, and I'll be using it more in our treatment protocols."

The formula also includes Sodium Hyaluronate and SolubleCollagen and is packaged in a 5 mL single treatment applicator, giving providers a precise way to integrate regenerative support directly into the service.

For more information about GLOXO+PDRN and other innovative skincare products by Induction Therapies, please visit www.inductiontherapies.com.

SOURCE Collagen P.I.N.