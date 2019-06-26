Inductors Inc Announces Tariff Free Incentives

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to combat massive tariff costs being imposed by the U.S. government, California based Inductors Inc. has announced that it will cover the 25% tariff costs in the month of July for those who take their short survey. This survey seeks to ascertain which issues are most important to buyers when sourcing components. The company prides itself on customer service and hopes that its latest effort will help build new client relationships while strengthening existing ones. Inductors Inc is taking on the burden of tariffs in July in exchange for information, in the form of answering their survey. In so doing, they manage to use the current issue of tariffs to discover other issues their clients face when sourcing parts.

"Understanding the needs of our client base and learning what it is we can do to further assist them in sourcing components, is very important to us." - Judy Klimek, President of Inductors Inc

In May of 2019, the U.S. raised import tariffs on $200 Billion of Chinese goods, which has further affected the electronic component industry. President Trump also warned about imposing 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion in Chinese goods that aren't currently tariffed.

"At Inductors, we have been doing what we can to absorb a portion of the tariff cost since they began in late 2018" - Judy Klimek, President of Inductors Inc

Inductors Inc stated that they will utilize the data they collect to continue building their already impressive footprint in the inductive component industry. Their customers' benefit is more immediate, as they will be free of tariff fees for their participation in the survey.

About Inductors Inc

Inductors Inc is the premier franchised distributor of inductive components specializing in power and RF products. They also offer a variety of standard and custom products including DC/DC converters, capacitors, antennas, coils, chokes, resistors, toroids and transformers.

Founded in 1991, Inductors Inc is a Woman-Owned Small Business and the largest stocking, franchised distributor of inductive components in the world today. To learn more, visit inductor.com or call TOLL FREE: 800-533-8295 INTERNATIONAL: 949-623-2460.

