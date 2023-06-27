Indulge in 75+ Flavors of All-You-Can-Eat Ice Cream at Seattle Center

Scooped Ice Cream Festival Returns on July 8th and 9th, 2023

SEATTLE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a summer delight as the highly anticipated Scooped Ice Cream Festival returns to Seattle Center on July 8th and 9th, 2023. Presented by First Tech Federal Credit Union, this whimsical and immersive ice cream extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience filled with delectable flavors, live music, games, and more.

Scooped Event Photo Scooped Promo Graphic

"After the overwhelming success of last year's festival, we couldn't be more thrilled to bring Scooped Ice Cream Festival back to Seattle Center," says Brandon Treadway, President & Creative Director at Treadway Events. "This year, we're upping the ante with even more flavors and surprises to make it the ultimate ice cream experience."

Prepare your taste buds for an adventure as Scooped Ice Cream Festival opens its gates for two delightful days. Join us on Saturday, July 8th, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Sunday, July 9th, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. It's the sweetest way to celebrate national ice cream month!

Don't miss your chance to indulge in a wide variety of ice cream flavors from beloved local and national brands. From classic favorites to innovative creations, there's something to satisfy every ice cream lover's cravings. Plus, enjoy live music, exciting games, and more surprises that will make your experience truly magical.

Tickets are available online only for the early bird rate of $25.00 (plus applicable taxes and fees) per person, but act fast as prices will soon increase. And remember, children 5 years of age and under, or who are being held, can join in the fun for free when accompanied by a paid adult.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit www.scoopedicecreamfestival.com . Get ready to scoop up the summer's most delicious event!

Media and reporters are invited to experience the Scooped Ice Cream Festival firsthand. Sample mouthwatering ice cream, capture the vibrant atmosphere, and join us in spreading the joy of this extraordinary event.

Location:

Seattle Center 305 Harrison St Seattle, WA 98109

SOURCE Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC