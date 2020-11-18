Indulge in an Irresistible Adventure in Wizard101's New World of Karamelle

Karamelle brings a delicious twist to Wizard101 as players embark on a thrilling adventure interacting with lively characters and exploring vast sugary areas such as the Gumdrop Forest, Sweetzburg, and the Rock Candy Mountains. Along the way, players will uncover the secrets and mysteries hidden within the seemingly cheery world. This latest update also increases the level cap to 140, supplies powerful new school spells, and offers new gear and henchmen.

"Wizard101 has always been known for a sense of whimsy and Karamelle really taps into that. After the intensity of Empyrea, players will have a chance to enjoy some silliness," said Craig Beers, Vice President of Product Management. "After that initial sugar rush players will find there really is a deep story here carrying on the great narrative tradition of Wizard101."

In addition to expanding the storyline, this update also addresses PvP matchmaking - resulting in better quality matches and shorter queue wait times. Castle Tours received many improvements including new ways to earn badges and adding three new house categories. Other new features include pet lending and hatchmaking changes, a critical/critical block stat rebalance, and much more!

A full list of update notes for the recent update to the game can be found on the Wizard101.com website: https://www.wizard101.com/game/community/update-notes/november2020

Karamelle Story Synopsis

The sweetest world in all the Spiral, Karamelle is a rich landscape of Gumdrop Forests, Soda Lakes, and Rock Candy Mountains. This is a world of happy Gnomes and Fairies, smiling Hamsters, industrious Nibbelung Moles, and the ever-charming Gobblers. All are whistling away a cheery workday making candies and treats for Nana's Olde Fashioned Karamelle Delights, the Spiral's foremost provider of sweets and savories. Karamelle is a world where bad things do not happen, where there is Nothing to fear. So come visit and have yourself an olde fashioned delightful day.

About Wizard101

Featuring quadruple the amount of content since it was first introduced in 2008, Wizard101 players keep coming back for the engaging story-driven gameplay across 19 worlds, deep combat, pet systems, and passionate community. Over more than twelve years, Wizard101 has continued to evolve and entertain more than fifty million players.

Wizard101 is available from https://www.wizard101.com or on Steam.

For the latest updates, follow Wizard101 on Facebook, Twitter, or visit the KingsIsle YouTube channel.

About KingsIsle Entertainment

Established in Texas in 2005, KingsIsle Entertainment is a proven MMO hitmaker that is bringing its unique vision to mobile games. Its newest mobile game, Animal Cove, has the signature light-hearted story, depth and polish gamers expect from KingsIsle Entertainment. Driven by a spirit of innovation and experimentation across genres and themes, the privately-held game company publishes accessible, high quality games. Its award-winning game Wizard101 is currently in its 12th year, entertaining millions of active players. For more information, visit kingsisle.com

SOURCE KingsIsle Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.kingsisle.com

