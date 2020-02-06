Indulge In Beats & Eats At The 2020 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One

On Thursday, February 20, Florida's most buzzed about baker, Zak the Baker, will offer guests a special look at his brick-and-mortar spot where the mouth-watering magic happens. Sway to the gospel sounds of Min. Desmond Jackson & The Sovereign Ministries at Zak the Baker's Gospel & Falafel and enjoy this one-of-a-kind peek at what this master baker has to offer before the sun comes up!

On Friday, February 21, wildly popular musician and mogul DJ IRIE, who is recognized for his continuous support of a variety of local and national non-profit organizations, will provide the high-energy tunes at Taste Jamaica presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board and Tourism Enhancement Fund hosted by JJ Johnson and Andre Fowles. Later that night, the Gainesville, FL indie rock band The Hails will be performing at the Festival's first-ever late-night pizza soirée Miami Design District presents Sliced: A Genuine Pizza Party hosted by Michael Schwartz. Chef Michael Schwartz welcomes Festival guests to Jungle Plaza and the neighborhood for a night of savory pizzas under the stars as they groove to indie rock beats and sip on refreshing beer, wine and cocktails.

On Saturday, February 22, ABC's American Idol season 17 winner Laine Hardy will take center stage at the Festival's signature Coca-Cola Beachside BBQ hosted by Guy Fieri. In addition to sipping on libations and savoring carnivorous creations from more than 30 of the nation's top grill maestros and pit masters, Fieri's high-energy style paired with Hardy's country crooning will keep toes tapping and taste buds dancing throughout this meat lover's celebration. In the evening, Nu Deco Ensemble, the eclectic local chamber orchestra designed for the 21st century, will take over the North Beach Bandshell to perform their reimagining of songs from artists such as Outkast and Daft Punk. Fresh off the heels of a successful 2020 GRAMMY® performance, iconic hip-hop artist Rev Run will bring his signature 90s tunes and flair to the stage at the Festival's newest addition, Nu Deco Ensemble Evening of Wine, Food & Music featuring Special Performance by Rev Run & Late-Night Bites by Politan Row.

Also on Saturday evening, The Eclectic Circus will transform their dynamic and modern sounds into soulful traditional jazz melodies at the Festival's Tribute Dinner honoring Marcus Samuelsson and Jim Clerkin hosted by Masters of Ceremonies Andrew Zimmern and Melba Wilson presented by Capital One part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series. Following the dinner, join Samuelsson and his all-star friends – the exceedingly charming Ted Allen, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, and Geoffrey Zakarian - for a late-night Dessert Lounge featuring DJ Jarobi White - founding member of A Tribe Called Quest – as he spins his beats while guests savor sweet bites and sips, and dance the night away!

On Sunday, February 23, as attendees sip on wines and libations from more than 80 suppliers from the Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits portfolio and nosh on tastings from more than 55 restaurants, they will also enjoy the return of the featured David Grutman Experience at the fan favorite Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village featuring Grand Tasting Tents & Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast. Curated by the nightlife and hospitality leader himself, this 360-experience will include interactive activations and high-energy beats. The David Grutman Experience will feature a special performance by Busta Rhymes with top DJs on-site, including a set by wildly popular artist and producer Cedric Gervais as part of the experience.

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Tickets to these events and more are available online at sobewff.org or by calling 877.762.3933 (Phone sales are open Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST). To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million to support the education of the future leaders of the hospitality industry.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the School. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

National Media: Florida/Hispanic Media: The Door |an idea house Brustman Carrino Public Relations (646) 340-1760 (305) 573-0658 Adeline Benge (sobewff@thedooronline.com) Larry Carrino (Larry@brustmancarrinopr.com)

Andrea Moreno (sobewff@brustmancarrinopr.com)

SOURCE Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival