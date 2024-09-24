INDULGE IN GLAMOUR THIS FESTIVE SEASON AT THE ST. REGIS BAHIA BEACH RESORT

Timeless Rituals Become New Traditions with a Range of Unique Holiday Offerings from Glamourous Festive Brunches, Family-Friendly Experiences and New Year Celebrations.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the festive season comes alive at The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico's best address this Festive Season, where The House of Celebration will highlight St. Regis' most beloved rituals, including champagne sabrage, afternoon tea, and Bloody Mary cocktails, while also delighting guests with a range of celebratory offerings and exquisite experiences during the holidays, from Thanksgiving through to the New Year.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort

Through the resort's curated programming, guests will have the opportunity to experience and live the warmth and friendliness of Puerto Rican hospitality and enjoy a host of unforgettable experiences, from exquisite culinary activations to energizing wellness classes and children's programming.

Culinary Activations

One of the most anticipated culinary events will be the transformation of the Estate Lawn into a festive gourmand paradise. Under a grand tent, visitors will indulge in Spanish, French, and American delicacies. Some of the highlights include:

Wine, Tapas & Paella: Savor Spanish flavors with live paella, Mediterranean tapas, jamón ibérico, and wines from Rioja & Ribera del Duero .

Savor Spanish flavors with live paella, Mediterranean tapas, jamón ibérico, and wines from Rioja & . Burger Pop-Up & Ocean Lab Craft Beer: Indulge in gourmet burgers with house-made patties and an assortment of local craft beers.

Indulge in gourmet burgers with house-made patties and an assortment of local craft beers. A La Brasa Grill with Ron del Barrilito Cocktails: Experience prime beef tomahawks and grilled vegetables paired with Ron del Barrilito cocktails.

Experience prime beef tomahawks and grilled vegetables paired with Ron del Barrilito cocktails. Champagne Soirée Under The Stars: Enjoy a sophisticated picnic box with premium cheeses, charcuterie, and an assortment of sweet treats.

Turtle's Nest Beach Bar will also feature exquisite local flavors, seafood, and Mexican favorites, that will diversify dining options with the following:

Piñones Inspired Local Bites & Coconut Rum Bar: Relish Puerto Rican fritters and cocktails made with local rum.

Relish Puerto Rican fritters and cocktails made with local rum. Ceviche & Crudo Bar: Delight in fresh ceviches and crudos prepared by the Peruvian Executive Chef, Diego Ortega .

Delight in fresh ceviches and crudos prepared by the Peruvian Executive Chef, . Tacos & Tequila: Enjoy trompo-style meats and vibrant Mexican flavors.

Enjoy trompo-style meats and vibrant Mexican flavors. Fresh Catch: Savor simply prepared, locally caught seafood.

Kenroku-En Sushi Pop-Up will also allow guests to experience Japanese elegance with the resort's Kenroku-En Sushi Pop-Up on the Casa Grande exterior terrace. This temporary venue will evoke the serenity of a Japanese garden and offer a unique dining experience.

Family Focused Celebrations

The Beachfront New Year's Eve Celebration on the Estate Lawn will offer visitors a grand feast featuring a Raw Bar, live chef stations, and gourmet dishes inspired by local favorites. The family-friendly event includes a PJ Fun Night Slumber Party with movies for kids.

Additional children's activities and family traditions at The St. Regis Bahia Beach include:

Visits to the Petting Zoo & Dog Shelter: Connect with the resort's sustainability practices and support Soul of Bahia Foundation, an amazing dog rescue project.

Connect with the resort's sustainability practices and support Soul of Bahia Foundation, an amazing dog rescue project. Gingerbread Workshop: Create a community gingerbread village reminiscent of the hotel and its surroundings.

Create a community gingerbread village reminiscent of the hotel and its surroundings. Young Doughmaster's Pizza Workshop: Learn to make pizza with our chefs in a fun, hands-on workshop (parents required).

Enchanting New Year's Eve Dinner

Paros Restaurant is set to host an elegant New Year's Eve celebration with a creative black-tie-optional dress code. The evening will feature a meticulously curated prix fixe menu, highlighting the finest in gourmet cuisine. For an enhanced culinary experience, a bespoke wine pairing option will also be available.

Guests will enjoy an intimate dining experience followed by exclusive access to the Estate Lawn celebration, where festivities continue under the stars.

For a complete schedule and more information on holiday offerings, please visit the website or call +1 787-809-8000.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Press Contact

Melissa Peña

Director of Public Relations, Caribbean

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America