INDULGE IN LINDT LINDOR MILK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES AND LIMITED-EDITION STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM TRUFFLES THIS VALENTINE'S DAY

Enjoy These Unique Flavor Pairings for a Limited Time Only

STRATHAM, N.H., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindt LINDOR truffles have become a quintessential Valentine's Day classic and this year is no different. Lindt's fan favorites – the classic Milk Chocolate truffles, Assorted Milk Chocolate truffles, as well as limited-edition Lindt LINDOR Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate truffles and Lindt LINDOR Dark Strawberry Chocolate truffles, are now available just in time for Valentine's Day.

Seasonal classics, Lindt LINDOR Strawberries & Cream and Dark Strawberry truffles are the perfect way to indulge this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day exclusive heart boxes are available now in a variety of flavors including Lindt LINDOR Strawberries & Cream, Classic and Assorted truffles.

These delectable truffle flavors are holiday exclusives and available nationwide for a limited time only. Decorated in festive Valentine's Day-themed packaging, these Lindt LINDOR truffles are the perfect chocolate to elevate your Valentine's Day celebrations, give as a special gift, and share with your loved ones. The truffles will also be available to purchase in festive heart shaped boxes.

The highly popular Lindt LINDOR Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate truffle is crafted from a delicate white chocolate shell and wrapped around a strawberry cream center. Additionally, the Lindt LINDOR Dark Strawberry Chocolate truffle perfectly combines a silky strawberry filling enveloped by decadent dark chocolate.

Every Lindt LINDOR truffle is carefully crafted to perfection and embodies the passion and expertise of its Lindt Master Swiss Chocolatiers. The Lindt LINDOR recipe was created more than 70 years ago as a chocolate bar, but it wasn't until 1967 – almost 20 years after the recipe was invented – that the round LINDOR truffle took its current, iconic form. From there, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers evolved the classic Milk Chocolate truffle and developed a variety of delicious truffle flavors like milk, dark and white chocolate, including exclusive seasonal favorites available only during certain holiday periods.



"With their irresistibly smooth-melting filling and delicate chocolate shell, our LINDOR Dark Strawberry truffles were inspired by the decadent flavor of chocolate dipped strawberries," says Lindt Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja. "Each truffle offers the perfect flavor combination of strawberries and chocolate in every bite and is an indulgent treat for yourself, a gift to delight someone special, or to simply share with friends and family."

Consumers can find Lindt LINDOR truffles in both classic and seasonal flavors at retailers across the U.S. and online at www.lindtusa.com.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.97 billion in 2022. Lindt & Sprüngli USA operates more than 40 of its own Lindt shops in the U.S. and maintains a wide distribution network through extensive retail and wholesale channels.

