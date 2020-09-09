Indulge in New Boursin® Fig & Balsamic Cheese, the Latest Seasonal Flavor

"We're excited to release Boursin's newest limited-edition flavor, Fig & Balsamic," said Matt Barlow, brand director of Boursin. "For the past few years we've seen 'fig' increase in popularity. We always look to deliver innovative, delicious, and sophisticated flavors deeply-rooted in consumer trends. The rich, sweet notes of Fig & Balsamic are a must-try this season."

Create an elevated spread by pairing Boursin Fig & Balsamic with your favorite crackers, charcuterie, and accoutrements. The cheese is delectable on a freshly sliced baguette or can be added for a refined finish to show-stopping appetizers. For inspiration and recipes, including Holiday Sliders and Eggplant Bites, visit boursin.com/recipes.



Boursin Fig & Balsamic will be available this month in the deli section of major retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Publix, AHOLD, Meijer, Albertsons, and more through the holidays for the suggested retail price of $5.99-$6.99. The limited-edition flavor joins Boursin's existing line up of cheeses, which are also available in 4 year-round varieties including:

New! Fig & Balsamic (seasonal flavor, available starting this month)

Fig & Balsamic (seasonal flavor, available starting this month) Cranberry & Spice (seasonal flavor, available starting this month)

Garlic & Fine Herbs

Shallot & Chive

Basil & Chive

Cracked Black Pepper

Join the Conversation:

Share your Boursin cheese boards and culinary creations with us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @BoursinCheese using #Boursin.

About Boursin:

Boursin® Cheese is one of the many popular brands from Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fromageries Bel. A family-owned cheese maker headquartered in Paris, France, Fromageries Bel produces more than thirty local and international cheese brands that are sold in more than 120 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other USA favorites include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow® and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun, healthy snack portions to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

SOURCE Bel Brands USA