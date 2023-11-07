Indulge in Tillamook's Friendsgiving Menu Curated by Your Favorite Foodies

"The best holiday recipes are made from scratch with the highest quality ingredients, which is why Tillamook products should be on hand for every celebratory cheese board, perfectly proofed pie, and buttered bean," said Kate Boltin, Vice President, Brand Marketing, TCCA. "Tillamook makes everything taste better because our products are made right, with real ingredients and no shortcuts. We tapped some of our favorite creators that share our food philosophy to come up with crave worthy dishes, and they delivered a holiday feast!"

Here's the absolutely epic Friendsgiving recipe round-up:

No matter what's on your holiday table this season, Tillamook's exceptional quality ingredients will give you delight with every bite. Tillamook products are available across the country at Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix and many other grocery stores. Find Tillamook at a store near you at Tillamook.com/where-to-buy and learn more at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting and highest quality dairy products. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

Contact: Lindsey Brown, [email protected]

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association

