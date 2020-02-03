Indulge Your Hair with Roux®'s New Weightless Precious Oils Collection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launches February 1, 2020—We've never had so many options for creating the hair we crave. From color to texture to style, it's easy to change our hair up daily.

"But the steps we take to get the perfect finish, including coloring, heat-styling and blow-drying; the sun's rays; minerals in our water; wearing our hair in ponytails, braids and buns; even brushing and combing every day; can weaken and damage the delicate hair fiber, leaving it dull, frizzy and limp," says Patricia Williams, Roux® Education Ambassador.

Roux® launches the Weightless Precious Oils Hair Care Collection. Infused with eight precious oils—argan, avocado, castor, coconut, jojoba, olive, sunflower seed and sweet almond oils—plus vitamins E and B5, Luminous Shampoo, Softening Conditioner and Restorative Hair Masque help restore essential moisture and help control frizz without weighing hair down. MSRP $9.99 each. Buy Two Get One Free starting February 1 when you use code 555307& at Sally Beauty stores and sallybeauty.com.

To the rescue comes the new Roux® Weightless Precious Oils Hair Care Collection. Infused with eight precious oils—argan, avocado, castor, coconut, jojoba, olive, sunflower seed and sweet almond oils—plus vitamins E and B5, Luminous Shampoo, Softening Conditioner and Restorative Hair Masque help restore essential moisture and help control frizz without weighing hair down.

Roux® Weightless Precious Oils Luminous Shampoo (12 oz./MSRP $9.99) features luxurious cleansing oils that transform into a rich lather/foam to cleanse impurities and product build-up from hair and scalp gently yet effectively, while restoring essential moisture. Hair is left lightweight, soft and shiny.

Roux® Weightless Precious Oils Softening Conditioner (12 oz./MSRP $9.99), infused with eight precious oils plus vitamins E and B5, provides intense hydration to help transform dry, damaged, thick or coarse hair into soft, shiny strands. It also helps control frizz without building up or weighing hair down, leaving hair touchably soft.

Roux® Weightless Precious Oils Restorative Hair Masque (7 oz./MSRP $9.99) is an intensive, vitamin-infused formula that helps hydrate dry, damaged, thick and coarse hair. Infused with eight precious oils plus vitamins E and B5, the formula helps strengthen hair, helps hair resist future damage and smooths split ends to help control frizz.

Give your hair the daily dose of pampering it deserves. Get the new Roux® Weightless Precious Oils Collection today at Sally Beauty stores and sallybeauty.com.

About Roux®, a trusted hair care and color brand from Revlon® Professional

Roux has been beautifying women for more than 85 years with easy-to-use, results-oriented hair color and care products at an affordable price. This legacy beauty leader offers Fanci-Full™ Instant Hair Color, Fanci-Full™ Instant Color Mousse, 'Tween Time® Instant Root Concealer, Clean Touch® Stain Remover and now, the new Weightless Precious Oils Collection. All are favorites of professional hair stylists and consumers alike. Learn about Roux's problem-solvers at RouxBeauty.com. Purchase products at Sally Beauty stores and sallybeauty.com.

SOURCE Roux

Related Links

https://rouxbeauty.com

