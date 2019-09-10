Indulge Your Lips In An Oasis Of Flavor With Hydration That Truly Lasts

Softlips® Oasis exclusive Water-Lock technology hydrates for up to 12 hours to keep lips soft and smooth all day while helping prevent sunburn with SPF 15.

"In order to bring to market our best hydrating lip balm, the R&D teams of Mentholatum USA and Rohto Japan partnered to create a new Softlips® product that both attracts moisture to the lips and locks it in. Most other lip balms create a moisture barrier that does not allow environmental water to add to lip moisture the way Softlips® water-lock technology does, so this is true innovation!" says Erick Estrada, Head of Marketing, The Mentholatum Company, a division of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. "Also, the new Softlips® Oasis lip balms provide awesome fruit-water infused flavors for refreshing enjoyment with the long lasting hydration to keep lips looking healthy and beautiful."

You can enjoy the delightful and vibrant experience of Softlips® Oasis in three delicious flavors: Pineapple & Coconut, Peach & Mango, and Strawberry & Kiwi for a refreshing fruit water infusion for your lips!

Softlips® Oasis is currently available at CVS and Wegmans and soon at Amazon.com Albertsons/Safeway, and H-E-B.

Find why consumers love Softlips® at https://www.facebook.com/softlips/ at and learn more at www.softlips.com.

About Rohto Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 in Osaka, Japan as a small family drugstore and it's now the 2nd largest consumer healthcare company in Japan, establishing its position as a world leader in manufacturing and marketing pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, skin care, and healthcare products. The Mentholatum Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., launched Rohto® eye drops in the United States in 2001.

About The Mentholatum Company

The Mentholatum Company is a global health and wellness company providing non-prescription pharmaceutical, healthcare, and cosmetic products to consumers worldwide. Its major brands include OXY® Acne Medications, Softlips® Lip Care, Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops, and Mentholatum®Ointment amongst other brands. More information can be found at www.mentholatum.com.

